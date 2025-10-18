After suing over exclusion from renters forum, county executive candidate Banerjee undecided about upcoming event 

A Democratic candidate for county executive who sued the Montgomery County Renters Alliance and Montgomery Community Media for barring his participation in a candidate forum they co-hosted on Oct. 8 says he’s still deciding whether he’ll participate in an upcoming forum in November.

Silver Spring resident Mithun Banerjee, a project manager, filed the suit on Oct. 8 against the Renters Alliance, Montgomery Community Media and several individual people associated with both groups.

In the filing, Banerjee claimed that the groups violated their nonprofit status by hosting a forum that only some candidates were able to participate in. He is seeking $870,170 in damages.

At the time of the Oct. 8 forum, Banerjee was one of five declared candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive.

The candidates included County Councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large), Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), as well as two outsider candidates – Banerjee and registered medical assistant Celeste Iroha, also of Silver Spring.

Only Glass, Jawando and Friedson – generally considered to be the frontrunners in the race – were allowed to participate in the Oct. 8 forum though Glass ultimately did not attend due to illness. Banerjee and Iroha did not participate in the Oct. 8 forum.

Another forum for Democratic county executive candidates is planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Newport Mill Middle School in Kensington, according to the Montgomery County Civic Federation’s October newsletter. The Civic Federation is the forum’s sponsor.

Civic Federation President Cheryl Gannon told Bethesda Today in an email this week that Jawando, Glass, Friedson and Iroha were scheduled to appear at the Nov. 15 forum. Iroha has since announced that she plans to drop out of the county executive race.

Gannon said Banerjee has also been invited to participate in the Civic Federation event, but that he “is waiting to see the format and ground rules before he responds.” Banerjee separately told Bethesda Today that he was still mulling over a decision.

On Friday, Gannon declined to comment when asked whether the Civic Federation decided to invite all five Democratic candidates to the Nov. 15 forum as a result of Banerjee’s lawsuit against the organizers of the Oct. 8 forum.

Lawsuit background

According to the Renters Alliance, Banerjee and Iroha did not participate in the Oct. 8 forum because they did not meet the group’s stated requirements for doing so.

To participate, candidates had to either have achieved public financing status or to already have received $250,000 in campaign contributions, the Renters Alliance said.

Banerjee says that reasoning doesn’t hold up.

In a Sept. 25 newsletter announcing the Oct. 8 candidate forum, the Renters Alliance confirmed that Friedson, Jawando and Glass all would be participating.

But records from the Maryland State Board of Elections show that the board did not certify Glass’ campaign committee to receive public matching funds until Oct. 6 – before the Renters Alliance forum, but after he had already been confirmed as a participant.

In an interview on Wednesday, Banerjee – who also intends to use public financing but has not yet qualified according to the state board – said his exclusion from the Oct. 8 forum amounted to discrimination on the basis of his status as a political outsider and a landlord.

“I believe that this is willful,” Banerjee told Bethesda Today as to why he filed suit against the forum’s organizers. He said the nonprofit groups should not take sides in a partisan election, which would include giving deference to “establishment” candidates.

Matt Losak, executive director of the Renters Alliance, said in an Oct. 9 statement that neither his group nor Montgomery Community Media “supports or endorses any political candidate.”

He said they organized the forum “to educate and inform the public on the candidates’ views on housing policy.”

“The Renters Alliance views the suit as frivolous and will have no further comment on the matter,” Losak said of Banerjee’s lawsuit.

Jasmine White, CEO of Montgomery Community Media, could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit Friday.