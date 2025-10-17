‘Unacceptable and wrong’: MCPS investigating Sherwood High senior class T-shirt design containing ‘racial slur’

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) officials are apologizing after a senior class T-shirt for students at Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring was distributed with a design that incorporated a racial slur, according to a Thursday letter sent to the high school community.

The letter, written by MCPS Chief of the Division of School Leadership and Improvement Peter Moran and Nyah Hamlett, chief of the Division of Equity and Organizational Development, said the district has launched a formal investigation and is taking the steps “necessary” to determine how the shirt design came to be approved.

“There is no excuse for this. Whether the incorporation of this slur was intentional or the result of negligence and a failure in our approval processes, it is unacceptable and wrong,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the senior class T-shirts were distributed to students on Thursday. Officials said in the letter that the shirt design uses a “combination of letters and numbers intended to celebrate the Class of 2026,” but which resembles the N-word. The MoCo Show first reported the t-shirt incident.

It is common for high schools to distribute student-designed T-shirts to the senior class to celebrate the milestone year. Designs have typically incorporated the word “senior” or other school mottos and slogans, often using the numbers of the graduation year.

The shirt incident is the latest racist incident at the school, including the discovery of a rope tied in the shape of a noose, a symbol of racial violence against Black communities, on school grounds. The district letter also noted that racist and insensitive language was published in the school’s yearbook during the prior school year.

“Each of these has inflicted cumulative trauma on our students and school community. We must commit to doing better,” the letter said.

Byron Johns, a co-founder of the advocacy group Black and Brown Coalition for Educational Excellence and chair of the Education Committee for the Montgomery County branch of the NAACP, told Bethesda Today on Friday that he has heard from parents who are outraged that Sherwood staff didn’t notice a problem with the shirt design before it was approved.

In the letter, Moran and Hamlett emphasized that hate, bias and discriminatory behavior have no place in MCPS, “whether expressed openly or subtly, through words, actions, imagery or digital spaces.” The letter said such racist incidents cause harm to Black students, families and staff and “tear at the moral fabric” of the community.

Action plan

In response to the incident, Moran and Hamlett said the district would follow its Hate-Bias Incident Response Protocol. The formal investigation will examine the design, approval and distribution of the shirt as well as the culture and policies at the school that allowed the incident to occur.

Johns said he applauded the district for responding “decisively” and for trying to maintain a welcoming environment in an otherwise hostile climate. He said Friday that he wants schools to be “a haven and a safe place for kids to learn.”

In addition to the formal investigation, officials said they have taken steps to “retract” the T-shirts by asking students to return them and to give them redesigned shirts at no cost in return. The school will also retake the senior class photo, the letter said.

These steps aim to “reclaim this milestone [for seniors] with dignity and respect” and “ensure that no image associated with this incident becomes part of Sherwood’s historical record,” officials said in the letter.

The district also said it will be providing a team of counselors and psychologists to the high school to directly support students and staff who were harmed or impacted by the incident.

Officials said the district is also planning to partner with an outside organization that specializes in “racial healing” and will conduct restorative listening circles for the school community. The circles aim to offer a space for “collective repair,” the letter said.

An action plan will be developed and shared with the school community in response to the incident, officials said in the letter, and school leaders will provide updates as they engage in the work. “This is a moment that demands truth, accountability, and sustained commitment,” the letter said.

Bethesda Today reporter Ashlyn Campbell contributed to this story.