Second round of ‘No Kings’ protests in MoCo set for Saturday  

A second round of ‘No Kings’ protests is planned for Saturday in more than a dozen locations throughout Montgomery County, according to local organizers.

The nationwide movement – described by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as a “hate America rally” – is a response to what organizers characterize as authoritarian actions by President Donald Trump.

“It’s kind of a public demonstration and a reaffirmation of the importance of democracy, especially the right to protest and the right to free speech,” Tim Tinker, a co-organizer of the North Bethesda “No Kings” protest, told Bethesda​ Today in an interview Friday.

As of Friday morning, Tinker said about 600 people had registered to join the North Bethesda protest, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rockville Pike and Tuckerman Lane. Protesters will be lining the sidewalks along the intersection.

Tinker said organizers expect most of the registrants to bring others with them, and anticipate a total of about 1,200 participants at the North Bethesda protest.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), state Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Dist. 18) and state Del. Jared Solomon (D-Dist. 18) are among the expected participants at the North Bethesda protest, Tinker said.

Nearby at the Medical Center Metro station in Bethesda, another “No Kings” protest is planned with a theme of defending medical research. The Metro station at 8810 Rockville Pike is close to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, which has seen an estimated $12 billion worth of research projects cut by the Trump administration.

Protests are also planned for Saturday in Germantown, Poolesville, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Leisure World, Kensington, Chevy Chase, Takoma Park, Silver Spring and Olney, according to the national “No Kings” website.

The last wave of “No Kings” protests took place in thousands of U.S. cities and towns on June 14 – the day of a military parade in Washington, D.C., that was billed as a celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday but also coincided with Trump’s birthday. Thousands of people participated in rallies held throughout Montgomery County.

This time, local organizers expect the protests will focus on the ongoing federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1 and continued cuts to the federal workforce – both of which have disproportionately impacted county residents.

“We’re just encouraging everybody to come out, and hopefully our representatives will also hear us,” Tinker said.