County school board candidate withdraws from at-large race, re-files in District 3 

Brett Di Resta, a political consultant who was the first to file a candidacy for an at-large seat on the Montgomery County school board in 2026, is now seeking a district-level seat instead.

Bethesda Today reported last month that Di Resta, who also works as an adjunct professor, was running for school board at-large. At the time, Di Resta told Bethesda Today he hoped to address “some flashing warning signs” he observed within the school system.

The Maryland State Board of Elections website shows that on Wednesday, Di Resta withdrew his candidacy for school board at-large and re-filed as a candidate for District 3. The district covers the county’s southwestern corner, including Bethesda and Chevy Chase.

Di Resta could not be reached for comment Friday about the change in his candidacy.

Four board seats are up for grabs in the 2026 gubernatorial primary election including the District 3 seat held by school board President Julie Yang, Grace Rivera-Oven’s District 1 seat, Brenda Wolff’s District 5 seat and an at-large seat held by Karla Silvestre.

Both the at-large seat for which Di Resta originally filed candidacy and the District 3 seat for which he is now running will be open in 2026.

Yang in 2026 is running for the District 1 seat on the Montgomery County Council, while Silvestre is running for one of four at-large seats on the council.

Both Yang and Silvestre are running for the council as Democrats. School board elections are nonpartisan.

Iroha no longer running for county executive

Celeste Iroha, a registered medical assistant from Silver Spring who had been seeking the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County executive in 2026, is leaving the race.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, Iroha said she has experienced lingering problems with her vocal chords from a surgery she had in April, forcing her to withdraw her candidacy “with a heavy heart.”

“As of right now, my health comes first,” Iroha said in the video.

Iroha confirmed her intent to drop out of the race in a Friday interview with Bethesda Today, though she is still a registered candidate with the State Board of Elections.

With Iroha out of the race, four Democratic candidates remain. They include County Councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large), Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), as well as Silver Spring-based project manager Mithun Banerjee.

Marc Elrich, the current county executive, cannot seek the Democratic nomination in 2026 due to term limits.

On the Republican side, Friendship Heights attorney and frequent candidate for office Shelly Skolnick has set up a campaign committee. The deadline to file candidacy is Feb. 24, 2026.

Waldstreicher endorses Friedson

State Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Dist. 18) has endorsed Friedson for county executive, according to a Wednesday message from Friedson’s campaign.

“As a personal friend for almost two decades, I know where Andrew’s heart is and what his values are,” Waldstreicher said in the campaign message. “Andrew is laser-focused on solving the affordability crisis, ensuring public safety, and supporting working families.”

Waldstreicher separately confirmed his endorsement of Friedson in a Thursday interview with Bethesda Today.

With the endorsement of Waldstreicher, Friedson now has the endorsement of more than half of the county’s state senators.

Sens. Brian Feldman (D-Dist. 15), Nancy King (D-Dist. 39), Sara Love (D-Dist. 16) and Craig Zucker (D-Dist. 14) all threw their support behind Friedson in June.

Jawando has also received endorsements from sitting elected officials, including Elrich and his fellow councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5).

Glass has not yet been endorsed by any sitting elected officials. But he has been endorsed by two former high-ranking officials – former 6th District Rep. David Trone and Tom Perez, a former councilmember and a U.S. secretary of labor under Obama.

32BJ SEIU endorses Waldstreicher

32BJ SEIU, a local chapter of the Service Employees International Union with 22,000 members in the DMV, has endorsed Waldstreicher in his 2026 re-election bid.

“[Waldstreicher] has been a tireless champion for low-wage workers in Maryland, marching in the streets with janitors to support their fight for livable wages and benefits,” said Jaime Contreras, executive vice president of 32BJ SEIU, in a Thursday press release from the group.

Waldstreicher was elected to the state Senate in 2018 and is serving his second four-year term. He previously served three terms in the state House of Delegates.

Bethesda Today reported in June that Waldstreicher would seek re-election to his seat in District 18, which includes parts of Silver Spring, Chevy Chase and Kensington. He officially launched his re-election campaign with an Oct. 11 rally in Garrett Park.

The rally was initially billed purely as a campaign event, but Waldstreicher also used the time to speak about the ongoing federal government shutdown.

U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, who had already endorsed Waldstreicher in his re-election bid, also spoke during the Oct. 11 rally.