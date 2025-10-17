Ro Sushi Co. now open in Chevy Chase Lake

A new sushi restaurant has rolled into Chevy Chase.

Ro Sushi Co., which also serves Japanese-inspired dishes, opened Thursday afternoon in the Chevy Chase Lake development, the restaurant announced in a press release.

“We’re excited to serve [guests] and bring something interesting to the table,” Chef Sergii Mainyi told Bethesda Today before the official opening of Ro Sushi at 8551 Connecticut Ave. “I just want to make sure people get a chance to … stop by and just really experience us.”

Mainyi, a Germantown resident, said he looked forward to meeting community members and residents of the Chevy Chase Lake development. He and the Ro Sushi team envisioned the eatery as a neighborhood space where diners can catch up with friends or go on a date.

The 70-seat eatery is next to the restaurant Elena James and took over a space that the restaurant had used as its café, according to the release. Elena James co-owners Chef Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic relocated all Elena James operations to its main dining room. McClimans and Simic are also co-owners of Washington, D.C., restaurants Opal and Nina May.

Mainyi, who is Ukrainian, runs the restaurant with chef Temuulen Gerelchuluun, who is Mongolian. The two have infused their heritage into dishes on the menu while also providing classics from Japanese cuisine, such as miso soup, seaweed salad, edamame, chirashi and salmon teriyaki.

Ro Sushi offers lunch and dinner daily and dishes such as rolls, sushi bowls, bento boxes and an omakase dining experience. Some of the ingredients in dishes are shipped from Japan and New Zealand, Mainyi said.

The eatery also offers 21 specialty rolls with both cooked and raw fish options, according to the menu. Rolls on the menu start at $17 and include the Prime Cut roll, made with fatty tuna belly, spicy o-toro and avocado topped with gochujang, mango glaze and roe; and the Harmony roll, made of eel, tamago, kanpyo, shiitake mushroom and inari.

In addition to sushi rolls, Ro Sushi offers sushi platters ranging in price from $25 to $88 and larger entrees, such as soy honey sea trout, Japanese beef curry, Chicken yakitori and veggie tempura. A children’s bento menu is also available.

Mainyi said he began his 15-year sushi career working on a fishing boat in Alaska, which led him to a job at a sushi bar on the campus of George Washington University in Northwest Washington, D.C. Before opening Ro Sushi, Mainyi said he was the head chef for the last three years at Kizuna Sushi & Ramen, a Japanese restaurant in Vienna, Virginia.

The restaurant’s name, “Ro,” is inspired by the Japanese word for “path” or “route,” the release said, and symbolizes the journey that the owners have taken to open their restaurant as well as the preparation of dishes from sourcing to consumption.