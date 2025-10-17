Gaithersburg man to serve 5 years for Rockville man’s 2021 fatal overdose

A Gaithersburg man is expected to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 fatal fentanyl overdose of a 27-year-old Rockville man, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Montgomery County Circuit Court judge Jill Cummins on Wednesday sentenced Randolph Mosely, 45, to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in connection with the death of Andrew “Drew” Davis. Mosely was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

Court records and attorney information for Mosely were not immediately available Friday afternoon because of technical difficulties with the state’s online court records database.

The sentencing comes two months after a Silver Spring man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection with the 2022 overdose death of Bethesda teen Landen Hausman. The teen was a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

The case against Mosely stemmed from the fatal fentanyl overdose of Davis in his Rockville apartment on Feb. 17, 2021. That day, Davis’s brother went to Davis’s apartment in the afternoon and found him unresponsive and face down on the floor, according to charging documents.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews pronounced Davis dead at the scene. An autopsy found fentanyl and oxycodone in his body and a medical examiner ruled that the substances caused his death.

After first responders arrived that day, Davis’s brother told officers that Davis had recently t returned home from Miami. The brother went to Davis’s apartment to check on him after he did not show up for work, charging documents state. Officers searched the apartment and found four small blue pills in a plastic bag, a straw and credit card with blue powdery residue on it on a table, the documents said. Next to the credit card was a line of blue powder.

Detectives tool the pills as evidence. Testing by the county police department’s chemist determined the pills contained fentanyl, according to charging documents.

An analysis of a cell phone found next to Davis’s body uncovered a Facebook chat between Davis and a person named “Randy Mosely,” according to the charging documents.

In a Feb. 16, 2021, Mosely discussed coming to Davis’s apartment to sell drugs to Davis when he returned from the airport. One of the last messages to Davis was at 3:11 a.m. on Feb. 17, when Mosely asked him to pay him again. There was no response.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mosely on March 11, 2024, according to the charging documents. On March 27, Mosely pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Fatal overdoses decline

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in the release that fatal fentanyl overdoses have begun to decline in recent years in the county due to a “targeted community outreach” approach.

In June, the county reported a continued decline in overdose deaths when compared to previous years. As of June 25, there were 20 fatal overdoses in the county in 2025, according to a report by the county Department of Health and Human Services. In 2024, there were 83 overdose deaths, a drop from 138 in 2023.

McCarthy pledged the state’s attorney’s office would continue its “work in educating young people about fentanyl and to vehemently prosecute any purveyor of death who chooses to deal this substance in our community.”

Currently, the state’s attorney’s office is running its “Speak Up, Save a Life” student video contest, which encourages local middle and high school students to create video PSAs about the dangers of opioids and fentanyl. The contest is one of the ways the state’s attorney’s office and the county are trying to educate young people about fatal overdoses and illicit drugs.