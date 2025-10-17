Become a Member
Free food assistance for furloughed federal workers during shutdown

Pickup available Wednesdays at So What Else in North Bethesda

By Kyle Cooper - WTOP
October 17, 2025 4:16 p.m. | Updated: October 17, 2025 4:47 p.m.
Volunteers at So What Else food pantry in North Bethesda on July 17 load water bottles onto trucks to be distributed in the community
Volunteers at So What Else food pantry in North Bethesda on July 17 load water bottles onto trucks to be distributed in the community. Photo credit: Ginny Bixby

A D.C.-area food bank is stepping in to help furloughed federal workers who are having trouble making ends meet now that they’re missing paychecks.

Starting next week, people can simply show their government I.D. and stock up on free food at Capital Area Food Bank, the organization’s CEO Radha Muthiah said.

“A box of nutritious shelf stable items, like canned tuna, chicken, pasta, peanut butter, cereals — those kind of things, as well as a box of fresh produce,” Muthiah said.

There are a total of five pickup locations around the D.C. region that will open starting Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

