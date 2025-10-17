Free food assistance for furloughed federal workers during shutdown

A D.C.-area food bank is stepping in to help furloughed federal workers who are having trouble making ends meet now that they’re missing paychecks.

Starting next week, people can simply show their government I.D. and stock up on free food at Capital Area Food Bank, the organization’s CEO Radha Muthiah said.

“A box of nutritious shelf stable items, like canned tuna, chicken, pasta, peanut butter, cereals — those kind of things, as well as a box of fresh produce,” Muthiah said.

There are a total of five pickup locations around the D.C. region that will open starting Tuesday, Oct. 21.

