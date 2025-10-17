FBI search of Bethesda home leads to indictment of former national security adviser

In August, former Trump aide John Bolton’s Bethesda home was raided by the FBI. On Thursday, Bolton was accused of mishandling materials that were found in his home. Bolton said in a statement that “I look forward to the fight to defend my lawful conduct and to expose [Trump’s] abuse of power.” [The Washington Post]

In late August, Eugene Gligor was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the 2001 murder of Leslie Preer in her Chevy Chase home. The case, which went cold for more than two decades, was solved using advancements in DNA technology. The TV show Dateline will highlight the case Friday night. [NBC News]

North Bethesda to see more of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Jonathon Heyward

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which performs at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda as well as in Baltimore, announced Wednesday that it is extending the contract of Music Director Jonathon Heyward through Aug. 31, 2031. Bethesda Magazine profiled Heyward, the youngest-ever music director of the BSO, when he started in 2023. [The Baltimore Sun]

Today’s weather:

Sunny, high of 65 degrees

