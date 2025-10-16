From Bethesda Magazine: An ultramarathon runner in her 60s finds peace on her feet

It’s 31 degrees at 4 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, and Renee Butler is ready to run. She steps out of her Bethesda home in a fluorescent yellow beanie and white running shoes that stand out against her black top and leggings and the pitch dark. Renee helps her husband, John, stock a folding table he’s placed at the bottom of their driveway with energy bars, bags of chips, drinks and a bowl of cut up bananas. John finds room for a picture of Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump with the words, “Run Forrest Run,” and Renee places a three-ring binder in the middle of the table. It holds about a half inch of pink laminated pages; on the first page, in large type: “Lap 1.”

“I’m going to go, I love you,” Renee tells John. She turns on a hand-held flashing safety light and starts running a hilly 2-mile course she’s plotted in her Mohican Hills neighborhood. A little more than 20 minutes later she emerges from the dark, takes off her hat because she’s getting too warm and heads out again. John flips the page in the binder to “Lap 2.”

When the sun rises at 7 a.m., Renee is running her eighth lap; at noon she’s on lap 20. Between laps she grabs a snack and sips on water or Coke and chats briefly with John and friends who have come to cheer her on. Finally, just before 2 p.m.—almost 10 hours after she started—Renee finishes.

The page in the binder reads “Lap 25.”

- Advertisement -

She has gone 50 miles.

Renee ran to raise awareness and money for research to help combat a rare bone cancer that their son was diagnosed with in seventh grade. Today, Seth, 31, is an emergency room doctor in Buffalo.

Six weeks after her Valentine’s Day run, Renee did another 50-mile fundraising ultramarathon in her neighborhood, this time for research into a rare disease affecting a friend.

One day in March, Renee Butler ran 50 miles in her neighborhood as a fundraiser by running a 2-mile lap 25 times. The month before, she had accomplished the same feat. Photo credit: Skip Brown

Over the last 42 years, Renee has run more than 75 marathons and more than 20 races of 50 miles or longer. Three of those races covered 100 miles. She’s also done five solo ultraruns in her neighborhood to raise money for causes that are important to her.

“In high school and college, people would ask what your mother does, and I would say she runs insane distances,” Seth says.

At 64, Renee is anything but a typical ultrarunner. The average age of female ultramarathoners is 41 and only 16% of participants in races of 50 miles or longer are female, according to a 2020 study by the website RunRepeat and the International Association of Ultrarunners.

Health challenges Renee has faced over the last 18 years would have sidelined most runners, but they’ve motivated her to keep going. “When you’ve had as many hospitalizations as I have, running a hundred miles seems like a privilege,” she says.

When she was a teenager, Renee’s older brother, Eran, asked her to go for a run. She didn’t have running shoes, so she wore her white Stan Smith tennis shoes. They ran a 2-mile course near their Chevy Chase home. Soon, Renee started running on her own and going longer distances.

She didn’t run cross-country at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School because that’s what the “in crowd” did, she says, and she felt like an outsider. As a freshman at Macalester College in Minnesota, Renee joined the cross-country team. She says she was overweight and the worst runner on the team. “I was more mascot than runner,” she says. “I was last always, but nobody made me feel like I was last.”

- Advertisement -

With the encouragement of her coach and teammates, Renee immersed herself in the running culture, even getting a job in a sporting goods store near campus. She realized that running provided refuge from a childhood trauma that has haunted her throughout her life. The trauma, which Renee didn’t want to discuss for this story, left her uncomfortable with her body image and unable to trust people. She became anorexic at age 12 and felt isolated and alone. “It was a big dark space in me that was a lot to carry,” she says. “But I didn’t feel it a lot when I was running. Running just made me feel good about my body.”

Soon after graduating college, Renee completed her first marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon in 1984. Photo credit: Courtesy Renee Butler

After graduating from Macalester in 1983, Renee decided to run in the Marine Corps Marathon. She hadn’t trained much, and her time of 4 hours, 33 minutes wasn’t fast, but she was hooked. More marathons followed and her times kept getting faster. Eventually she ran a personal best of 3 hours, 11 minutes. That time would thrill most runners, but after the race she wrote in her journal, “I’ll never be a fast runner.”

After repeatedly failing to break the three-hour mark in a marathon, Renee expressed her frustration to Phil Fenty, then co-owner of Fleet Feet Sports, a running shoe store in Washington, D.C., where Renee worked. Fenty, who was an ultramarathoner, offered straightforward advice: If you can’t run faster, run longer distances.

Renee competed four times in D.C.’s Del Passatore, which is modeled on a well-known race in Italy. Photo credit: Courtesy Renee Butler Renee at an awards ceremony for the Del Passatore at the Italian Embassy in D.C. Photo credit: Courtesy Renee Butler

Renee, then 27, decided to try running an ultramarathon (a race that’s longer than the 26.2 miles of a marathon) and chose the 32-mile Del Passatore race, which was sponsored by the Italian Embassy and was modeled after a well-known race by the same name in Italy. The race took place in 1987 on the National Mall in D.C., and Renee finished first among the female competitors. Runners in the Del Passatore race could choose a 32-, 50- or 62.1-mile course, and in subsequent years Renee ran 50 miles once and 62.1 miles twice, finishing first among the female runners each time. In 1990, she was invited, all expenses paid, to participate in the 62.1-mile race in Italy, where she finished fifth among female runners. Boisterous crowds lined the entire course. “It was like the Tour de France,” she says.

Two years later, Renee’s first 100-mile race ended in disappointment when she was disqualified at the 92-mile mark, after running for 19 hours, because she had exceeded the cutoff time to complete the race. She searched for another 100-mile race and found one with a twist: It would be run on a track.

In the first 100 miler she successfully completed, Renee ran 400 laps on a track. Photo credit: Courtesy Renee Butler

When Renee told Fenty that she was going to run a 100-mile race on a track, his initial reaction was disbelief. But then he said he realized that if anyone could run 400 laps on a track, Renee could. “She could go out there and put her head down and run all day on a track,” he says. “She has an iron will when it comes to that kind of running. There was no stopping her.”

On a sweltering July day, just a month after her first attempt at a century, Renee and 11 other runners set off on a high school track in Prince George’s County. As the race wore on, all but Renee and a male runner succumbed to the heat and humidity. At 7 a.m. the next morning Renee crossed the finish line, just over 19 hours after she started.

More than 30 years later, in 2020, the pandemic forced the cancellation of another 100-mile race Renee was training for. Shortly after, she read about an organization that was raising money for small businesses that were struggling due to COVID-19 and she decided to run 100 miles as a fundraiser for Fleet Feet. Renee ran the 2-mile course in her neighborhood 50 times, finishing in less than 20 hours. “One hundred miles is 100 miles to me,” she says. “I mean, I ran my first hundred miler on a track.”

Renee and John started dating in 1984, when both worked at Racquet n’ Jog, a sports retailer that is still in business in Bethesda and Rockville and now goes by RnJ Sports. “When I met John, there was something about him that just made my heart skip a beat,” she says. John proposed in 1985 during a hike on the Billy Goat Trail in Potomac.

Their decision to get married involved some negotiating. “I said I will not complain about how many Grateful Dead concerts you go to if you don’t complain about how many road races I run,” Renee says.

John, 65, who was a teacher and administrator in Montgomery County Public Schools for 24 years, says he has attended more than 100 Dead shows and that he can’t even begin to guess how many of Renee’s races he’s been to. It takes Renee up to 10 hours to run 50 miles and about 20 hours to complete a 100 miler. John has found creative ways to occupy himself as she runs. At the 100-mile race Renee ran on a track, John brought a grill and barbecued shrimp in the infield. In 1990, when Renee ran the Del Passatore race in Italy, John accompanied her on a bike over the second half of the race, which Renee points out was the downhill portion.

John also spends a lot of time at Renee’s runs watching and waiting. At her neighborhood fundraising runs, John sits at the table in the driveway and offers encouragement after she completes each lap. “My running is all about me really,” Renee says. “Supporting me is a total selfless, and many times very boring, act of kindness.”

Renee, who was a personal trainer for much of her career, credits John with taking her out of her “shell.” She says, “If it weren’t for him, I’d probably still be in my parents’ basement.”

Late one night several years ago, Renee was running on the treadmill in the basement of their home when John walked by and said he was going to bed. When he woke up in the morning, Renee was still going. She had run 50 miles. Renee frequently trains on the 15-year-old treadmill, often while watching episodes of Real Housewives.

Hanging on a wall in front of the treadmill is a photo of African American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, both of whom raised black-gloved fists as they stood on the podium after receiving their gold and bronze medals, respectively, during the playing of the U.S. national anthem at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Both were expelled from the Games. Renee says Smith and Carlos are her “inspiration for persevering” as she runs.

The only time Renee has been injured while running occurred in 2024, when she tripped and fell on the treadmill, fracturing a rib. She didn’t take any time off from training. Twice she has fallen during 100-mile runs after nodding off in the wee hours of the morning. Both times she woke up startled but unscathed after tumbling to the ground.

Amazingly, given the mileage she’s covered, Renee has never suffered the kind of overuse injuries that plague even casual runners. She credits her diminutive size: At 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 90 pounds, she hits the ground with less force than bigger runners. “I have a low center of gravity and good genes,” she says.

Many ultramarathoners say it’s more difficult mentally than physically to run extreme distances, to keep going when you’ve already run far and still have a long way to go. Renee welcomes the mental part of ultramarathoning. She often gets so lost in thought that she forgets where she is. Multiple times she’s reached the finish line and been surprised she was there. “The rhythm of my steps is like meditation to me,” she says.

In 2007, when Seth was 13, he was knocked unconscious during an ice hockey game. A precautionary MRI of his head revealed a rare tumor called a chordoma. “It’s a one in 10 million thing,” John says. “This type of cancer is asymptomatic. We were completely lucky.”

Seth and John spent three months in Boston, where Seth underwent proton beam radiation therapy, returning in late October. A few days later, on Halloween, Renee was carving pumpkins with Seth and his younger brother, Zach, when she felt tightness in her jaw and left shoulder and was short of breath. There was no history of heart problems in her family, so she ignored the symptoms until the pain became unbearable. “I always have been told women don’t have classic heart attack symptoms, and I was having classic symptoms,” she says.

A friend rushed her to Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C., where she was told she was, indeed, having a heart attack. Tests revealed that she was suffering from vasospasms, lengthy constrictions of the arteries leading to her heart.

Two years later she had two more heart attacks, about 10 days apart.

Recovering mentally from the heart attacks was even more difficult for Renee than the physical recovery. “One thinks that the worst-case scenario is possibly losing a child to an illness,” she says. “But another worst-case scenario is being a parent and worrying about abandoning your children and that you won’t be there to see them grow up—that they won’t have a mother.”

Renee stopped running for about five years as she dealt with frequent bouts of chest pain that required her to take nitroglycerin. In 2012, she started running short distances. Eventually her cardiologist said she could resume running long distances, although no longer than a marathon. Renee ran 27 miles one day and felt great. “I just started thinking, you know, when does my heart know that it’s too much,” she says.

That’s when she decided she wanted to run her favorite race, the JFK 50 Mile, which takes place mostly on the C&O Canal towpath. In November 2015, she ran nearly four minutes faster than the last time she did the race in 2006. “That’s when I knew I had my mojo back,” she says.

As she was walking to her job as a fitness trainer at Point Performance, a medical and physical therapy practice not far from her home in Bethesda in January 2022, Renee slipped on a patch of ice and fell. She asked a physical therapist in her office to check out her painful left shoulder. While examining her, the PT found a lump under her armpit. A few weeks later Renee was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, a form of skin cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, in her case the lymph nodes.

Soon after the diagnosis Renee had surgery to remove 11 lymph nodes, followed by immunotherapy, which lasted a year and left her too tired to even consider running. In September 2023, two months after the treatment ended, she needed a second operation to relieve a bowel obstruction. (She underwent a third surgery six months later to repair another bowel obstruction.) After the first bowel operation, Renee decided to go ahead with a long planned 50-mile neighborhood fundraising run. When Renee told Seth that she was going to run 50 miles less than two months after surgery, he told her he was concerned that she was pushing herself too hard. “She made it clear that my role is the son, not the doctor,” he says.

On Nov. 18, 2023, Renee finished the 50-mile neighborhood run and felt good doing it. “I pulled a rabbit out of a hat that day,” she says.

Renee has done five fundraising runs in her neighborhood, raising more than $80,000 from individuals and foundations. A 50-mile run this past March was the hardest, probably because it was only six weeks after the run of the same distance she did in February. “The hills just started to get the better of me,” she says. “Around miles 32 to 46 I felt like I had to grab a shovel and dig my soul out of where I was.”

Last Christmas, Renee’s niece gave her a necklace with a small charm of a runner. After the March run, Renee bought a charm of a shovel to go with it.

In 2026, when Renee turns 65, she plans on running a 100-mile race. While going that far at that age after the health challenges she’s faced seems Herculean, Renee has a different view. “I think of the billions of people in this world who are getting up a hill because they’re dodging a bullet or dodging somebody awful and maybe [they’re fleeing their country and] they’re carrying their life on them and maybe a child,” she says. “So, I don’t really have it that bad; I put everything in perspective.”

Renee’s cancer is in remission, but she knows there’s a good chance it will recur. She says she has two options: “I can sit with that, or I can run with it. I’ve decided to run with it.”

Steve Hull, who lives in Chevy Chase, co-founded Bethesda Magazine and was editor and publisher of the magazine for 18 years.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.