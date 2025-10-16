County police remove college credit requirement for officer applicants

Prospective candidates no longer are required to have earned 60 college credits before applying to join the Montgomery County police force — a change made this fall that department and public safety officials say removes barriers to entry and could improve recruitment efforts.

“We have turned away very good candidates that have went to municipalities or went to other agencies that don’t have the same requirement and we’re trying to get away from that,” Capt. David Reed, director of the Montgomery County Police Training Academy, told Bethesda Today recently.

Along with the change comes a new partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), which offers online degree programs and caters to working adults. UMGC will provide police recruits with the opportunity to earn 60 college credits for successfully completing the department’s training academy and other training required to become a sworn officer.

Reed noted the new policy allows officer candidates to “be rewarded collegiately” for completing the academy and training, so they can further on and get their education and get promoted” while working for the department.

County police officers can be promoted to the sergeant position if they have earned 120 college credits, he noted. Typically, an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree require a minimum of 60 credits and 120 credits, respectively.

Once officers earn the 60 credits, the partnership allows them to continue their education at UMGC through its law enforcement track to get a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Reed said the policy change is an example of how the department is evolving as well as a response to recruitment struggles in recent years to fill vacancies. As of October, there are 186 vacancies in the department, which is authorized for 1,275 police officer positions, according to police spokesperson Shiera Goff.

“All this does is make college more accessible,” Reed said of the policy change, adding that it could provide an opportunity for those who can’t afford to attend college to become county police officers.

Like other local jurisdictions facing difficulties hiring officers due to a variety of factors, the department is also offering signing bonuses as a way to attract new officers. The department has also tried new approaches to increase recruitment such as upgrading the look and user experience of its recruitment website.

The police department announced Oct. 2 that the change to police officer entry requirements would be in effect for the department’s 81st police officer candidate session, which closes in April. According to an application website, starting salaries for officers range from $70,056 to $73,560 with a $20,000 hiring bonus. Applicants must be high school graduates, age 21 or older by the first day serving as a sworn officer and a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident, among other minimum requirements.

Christopher Swain, portfolio director for the public safety administration and criminal justice programs at UMGC, told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that officers who earn 60 credits will also have the opportunity to complete bachelor’s degree requirements through UMGC’s law enforcement track. To complete the degree, officers are required to take courses such as writing, math, social sciences and other general education classes, as well as four courses tailored to the criminal justice and law enforcement track, he said.

Swain said UMGC focuses on adult learners and officers enrolled in the program can receive help with balancing their work and course schedules. He described the partnership with the county as “forward-looking.”

A university spokesperson said Thursday that UMGC is currently exploring similar partnerships with “a number of law enforcement organizations” locally.

Reed described the county’s police training academy as “very strenuous,” adding that many recruits do not successfully complete the program. According to Goff, 20 out of 78 candidates became county officers during the department’s last academy session.

While attending the 28-week academy, which is equivalent to 1,050 hours of classroom learning, recruits will take courses on topics such as constitutional law, Maryland law and traffic law, according to Reed. After graduation, recruits must then complete an additional five weeks of training with the department’s Crisis Intervention Team, as well as training in driving, firearm use and conflict management. After that, recruits have another 14 weeks of field training leading up to their officer certification, according to Reed.

“We try to take every scenario that they’re going to run into on the road and recreate them [at the academy] in a safe environment … so when they do go out on the road, they have that experience to make sound decisions on what they can and cannot do,” Reed said.

New officers will receive the 60 credits from UMGC upon successful completion of the academy, training and certification, according to Reed.

County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), who is a member of the council’s Public Safety Committee, told Bethesda Today recently that the policy change was a “positive step.”

Luedtke noted the police department’s previous education requirement was not mandated by the state and the change aligns with the recruitment requirements of some neighboring jurisdictions. According to Luedtke, Maryland State Police and the police departments of Howard and Anne Arundel counties do not require applicants to have earned 60 college credits.

A national trend

Montgomery County is among several jurisdictions nationwide that have lowered their educational requirements for new recruits in recent months, including the New York Police Department and the Dallas Police Department. The changes align with the majority, or 82%, of law enforcement agencies in the nation that only require a high school diploma, according to a 2017 nationwide survey of police departments.

The changes also come in part due to officer shortages and challenges in recruiting new officers. The struggles revolve around a handful of complex factors, such as an increased scrutiny of the job due to high-profile police brutality cases in recent years. Maryland departments also have to grapple with the issue of police officer pay, in that it may not keep up with the state’s high cost of living, Maryland Matters reported.

Despite lowering the requirements, Reed and Luedtke said the move isn’t lowering the department’s standards for police officers.

Reed, who helped forge the UMGC partnership, said he viewed the change as a way to remove barriers to entry and reward officers who go through the academy classes and training with college credit.

Luedtke noted that officers who want to advance in the department will need a bachelor’s degree or higher to do so.

“It’s a question of: How are we working with an entry-level candidate and what is actually necessary for that, versus what can they earn along the way as they grow in their career?” she said. “I think this was a positive step to make us more like other departments.”

Luedtke also said the change addresses equity issues involving higher education.

“We’re in a period of great instability in that regard,” Luedtke said. “So this sort of assists with those folks who may not be able to afford higher ed right now. Giving them that opportunity allows them to move on to further professional development.”

The Silver Spring Justice Coalition, a social justice group that advocates for policing reform in the county, declined to comment to Bethesda Today about the requirement change. However, coalition member Joanna Silver noted the group has strongly objected to the department’s practice of waiving education requirements for recruits with three years of military service.

“We believe this contributes to a more militarized and violent police force,” Silver said in an email.

That waiver is no longer required following the department’s policy change.

Cannabis use disqualification

Another issue that may impact police recruitment and that Luedtke hopes to address is the department’s automatic disqualification for candidates related to cannabis use, she said.

According to the department’s recruitment website, police officer candidates are disqualified if they have used controlled dangerous substances, including cannabis, within three years of applying to the force.

Luedtke said in 2023 the General Assembly passed the Police Accountability Act, which included language that prohibits law enforcement agencies from “penalizing someone for having had prior cannabis use.”

However, Luedtke said the state’s Police Standards Training Commission, which oversees regulations for certification of law enforcement officers, has not adjusted its regulations to reflect the change.

Luedtke said she has been working with state legislators on getting the regulations updated and said the issue may be an issue taken up during the 2026 General Assembly session, which begins in January.

Cannabis “is, in fact, legal. So, you know, it’s hard to say, ‘Oh, we recognize that this is a legal substance, but we want to penalize you professionally for having ever used it,’ even if you’re not using it now,” Luedtke said.