Bethesda News

Collision in Bethesda leaves pedestrian hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’

River Road incident occurred Wednesday night

By Elia Griffin
October 16, 2025 11:33 a.m.
Close-up photo on blue and red police lights
Credit: Getty Images

An adult pedestrian sustained “serious injuries” in a collision with a vehicle on River Road in Bethesda on Wednesday night, Montgomery County police said Thursday morning in an email to Bethesda Today.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. The department did not identify the pedestrian or provide their gender and age. The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of River Road, police said. The area of the collision is near the Kenwood Station shopping center at 5241 River Road.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian around 8:55 p.m., according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer and police.

The collision closed River Road in both directions for more than an hour. The road reopened at 10:20 p.m., according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today

