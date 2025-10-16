Loudoun County teacher identified as hiker who died after fall on Billy Goat Trail

U.S. Park Police have identified Todd Kenneth Funkhouser, a Loudoun County Public Schools teacher, as the man who died Monday while hiking the Billy Goat Trail. Funkhouser was hiking on Section A, which is the most challenging and strenuous portion of the trail. The incident is under investigation. [Fox 5 DC]

Third round of Purple Line small business grants now open

The Maryland Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the third round of grants for small businesses that are impacted by the Purple Line project’s construction. Businesses may receive an award up to $50,000 [Source of the Spring]

New vintage store opens in Olney’s Antique Village

The Olney Antique Village at 16650 Georgia Ave. has welcomed a new vendor, Twin Thrift Vintage, an Ellicott City-based shop that sells vintage and antique home décor and furniture. The new booth is called Mini TTV. [CBS 42]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high near 62 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

‘Heinous and vicious’: Former FBI agent to serve 60 years for rapes

Suspects charged in armed robbery of Bethesda pizza shop held without bond

Federal actions imperil grant-funded nonprofits, families on food assistance, MoCo officials say