Week 7 preview: 4 high school football games to watch

A full slate of high school football games is scheduled this week in Montgomery County, with 14 taking place on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s matchups feature two of the top teams in the county and another respectable program looking to win its third straight game. On Friday, three one-loss teams take the field, and No. 6 Good Counsel rounds out the week on Saturday afternoon facing another higher-ranked opponent. For Montgomery County public schools, this is the final stretch of the season, as each team has only three games remaining in its regular season.

Rankings are from The Washington Post’s top 20 regional rankings going into the games.

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

No. 6 Good Counsel at No. 4 St. John’s College

After a 7-0 home loss to No. 1 DeMatha Stags last week, the No. 6 Good Counsel Falcons (4-3) will travel Saturday to face another strong opponent in the No. 4 St. John’s Cadets (5-1). The Falcon defense held the Stags offense to only 7 points, and will look to try to contain another high-scoring offense this week in the Cadets, who average 31.3 points per game. The Cadets enter the competition on a four-game winning streak, allowing an average of 10.5 points per game in the process. For the Falcons, this marks the first of two consecutive road games before returning home to finish the regular season.

No. 5 Quince Orchard at Clarksburg

The No. 5 Quince Orchard Cougars (6-0) passed arguably their toughest test of the season last week, defeating Sherwood 35-28 at home. The 28 points allowed were the most the Cougars have given up all season, but their season average still sits at 7.8 points per game. They travel to Clarksburg on Thursday to face the Coyotes (3-3). The Cougars, named The Washington Post’s top public school team, have been perfect all season, defeating high-quality opponents in the process. This is the first of three straight 4A West Region games to finish the season for the Cougars, who are already 2-0 (Seneca Valley and Churchill) against regional foes.

Wootton at No. 17 Sherwood

It’s senior night at Sherwood, as the No. 17 Warriors (5-1) play their final regular-season home game against the Wootton Patriots (2-4). Warriors junior quarterback Matthew Larsen is coming off a game in which he threw three touchdown passes and will look to keep things going against a Patriots team that has gone 1-4 since a season-opening win. The Warriors will look to bounce back after their first loss of the season – a 35-28 effort against the Quince Orchard Cougars on Friday.

Churchill at Seneca Valley

The Churchill Bulldogs (5-1) travel to Germantown on Friday to face the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (3-3). The Bulldogs bounced back last week (51-7 at Gaithersburg) after their first loss of the season to Quince Orchard on Oct. 3. Seneca Valley is coming off a 45-7 defeat at home to Northwest.