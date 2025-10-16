MCPS suggests postponing Crown High School opening for use as holding school  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is considering a plan to use the upcoming Crown High School in Gaithersburg, which is currently under construction, as a holding school rather than opening it in 2027 as scheduled, the district told the county school board Thursday.

“We would like to explore the idea of potentially making Crown a holding school for a few years while we continue to assess our enrollment projections,” Taylor said, noting that the district’s enrollment is declining. “[To] make sure that we are fully utilizing our buildings to their highest and best value, this makes a lot of sense. That being said, it can make a lot of sense and still be a terrible idea.”

If the district moves ahead with the plan, the change would impact the district’s ongoing boundary study that is expected to determine which students would attend the new high school.

MCPS is in the midst of a year-long process to develop new attendance boundaries for high and middle schools and redesign school programming throughout the district.

Last week, MCPS staff presented four new options under its latest boundary proposal for the new Charles W. Woodward High in Rockville, which is scheduled to fully open for the 2027-2028 school year. Crown is also currently scheduled to open as a new high school for the 2027-2028 school year.

The district presented new options for the enrollment boundaries of Crown High on Monday and Tuesday.

This week, Taylor also presented a recommendation to spend $2.7 billion over six years to fix facilities issues as part of the school’s capital improvements program (CIP), which included closing Silver Spring International Middle (SSIMS) by 2031 and then using it as a holding school.

Taylor said Thursday that when a land agreement was established between MCPS and Gaithersburg to build Crown High, enrollment projections were increasing — not decreasing.

The district is in need of holding schools, he told the board, in order to house student populations while other schools are rebuilt or renovated, such as Damascus High and Col. Zadok Magruder High and Thomas S. Wootton High in Rockville.

Taylor said the district would need to work with state partners with the Interagency Commission on School Construction to ensure the current funding plan for Crown meets regulations. He noted the board would have to vote on the option of using Crown as a holding school.

“That being said, this requires a ton of community feedback if we were going to present this option, so we do need a couple of weeks to talk to our state partners before we’d even be ready to bring this back to the board for consideration,” Taylor said Thursday.

The school board also would need to change the scope of the Crown boundary study, Taylor said. The district would then revise its proposed boundary options to include the revised plan for Crown.

“This is a pretty significant adjustment in the middle of a pretty protracted process,” Taylor said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.