‘Enhanced’ bike lanes emerge along busy road where Bethesda diplomat was killed in 2022

Just a few feet from where a white ghost bike marks the spot where Sarah Debbink Langenkamp was killed while riding her bike on River Road three years ago, new bike lanes are being installed.

In 2022, Langenkamp, a diplomat and mother of two, was coming home from a back-to-school event when she was struck and killed by a truck.

Three years later, her husband, Dan Langenkamp, walked along the sidewalk on the busy state road where Maryland State Highway Administration crews had been working on Monday.

