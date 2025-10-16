Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

‘Enhanced’ bike lanes emerge along busy road where Bethesda diplomat was killed in 2022

Dan Langenkamp has advocated for safety improvements since wife's death while cycling

By Kate Ryan - WTOP
October 16, 2025 1:25 p.m. | Updated: October 16, 2025 1:26 p.m.
New bike lanes
New bike lanes are being installed on River Road in Maryland. Photo credit: Kate Ryan/WTOP

Just a few feet from where a white ghost bike marks the spot where Sarah Debbink Langenkamp was killed while riding her bike on River Road three years ago, new bike lanes are being installed.

In 2022, Langenkamp, a diplomat and mother of two, was coming home from a back-to-school event when she was struck and killed by a truck.

Three years later, her husband, Dan Langenkamp, walked along the sidewalk on the busy state road where Maryland State Highway Administration crews had been working on Monday.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

