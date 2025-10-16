Albornoz to step down from Montgomery County Council in December

Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) announced Thursday that he is stepping down before the end of his term, creating a vacancy that will need to be filled.

“Public service has been the foundation of my career, and I remain deeply committed to our community,” Albornoz said Thursday in a press release. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my time at the Council – advancing meaningful policies and initiatives, expanding opportunities, and strengthening the systems that support the health and well-being of all residents across Montgomery County.”

According to the press release, Albornoz plans to step down Dec. 1 and will provide an official letter of resignation at that point. Due to the timing of Albornoz’s resignation, his seat on the council will be filled by appointment rather than by special election.

Albornoz, a Kensington resident, joined the council in 2018 as an at-large member and was re-elected in 2022. He currently chairs the council’s Health and Human Services Committee and serves as a member of the council’s Education and Culture Committee.

Prior to his election to the council, Albornoz served as the director of the county’s recreation department under County Executive Ike Legget (D).

At the time, Albornoz told Bethesda Today that it was time for him to “explore something different,” but did not mention any plans to step down before his term was up. Albornoz’s term was set to expire on Dec. 7, 2026.

Appointment process

If a vacancy on the County Council occurs prior to Dec. 1 of the year preceding a statewide election, the county code requires a special election be held to fill it.

Councilmembers are limited to three consecutive terms, meaning Albornoz could have sought re-election in 2026. He announced in a social media post on Sept. 15 that he did not plan to do so.

Because Albornoz’s resignation will take effect on Dec. 1, the county would not need to hold a special election to fill his seat. Instead, the council must appoint someone to serve the remainder of Albornoz’s term within 30 days of the effective date of his resignation.

According to the county code, the person appointed to finish Albornoz’s term must also be a Democrat. Because Albornoz represents the county at-large, the person appointed to fill his seat could live anywhere in the county.

If the council does not act to fill the vacancy within 30 days, the responsibility to appoint someone would fall to County Executive Marc Elrich (D), the county code says.

In a press release following Albornoz’s announcement on Thursday, Council President Kate Stewart said the council would “engage in a deliberative process” to appoint a replacement for Albornoz. Anyone seeking appointment to Albornoz’s seat “must not intend to run for office in the 2026 primary or general elections.”

Stewart said this condition is in place to “eliminate any potential unfair advantage in the upcoming election cycle.”

According to Stewart’s press release applicants for the council appointment should submit a letter of interest and resume by Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Applications must be submitted via email to council.clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov.

All resumes should include the applicant’s professional and civic experience, political party affiliation, home and office telephone numbers, and home and email addresses. The council will interview the top applicant or applicants in closed session, then in a public meeting on Dec. 2, Stewart’s press release said.

The council plans to vote on the appointment at its Dec. 9 meeting, after which it will announce updated committee assignments. Once selected, the appointee will have to provide a financial disclosure statement to the county’s Ethics Commission.

“As we engage in this process, I want to assure our residents that the work of the Council will continue without disruption,” Stewart said in the press release.

The council president plans to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the appointment process in greater detail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.