Two adults, two dogs escape Rockville house fire

Two adults and two dogs escaped from a Rockville house fire Wednesday morning that caused the closure of Scott Drive near Thomas S. Wootton High School, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media Wednesday morning.

While no injuries were reported, one cat is still unaccounted for, Piringer said.

In a video on social media, Piringer said MCFRS crews were dispatched to Starlight Court off South Fallsmead Way in Rockville for the report of a house fire around roughly 7 a.m. When crews arrived, Piringer said, there were heavy fire conditions and the occupants of the house had evacuated. Roughly 65 firefighters responded to the scene.

More…. Starlight Ct, Fallsmead/Rockville, house fire, large column of smoke, visible approaching area and heavy fire conditions upon arrival, smoke alarm alerted residents & they got out, ~65 @mcfrs FFs responded pic.twitter.com/SAE7MZWvXo — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 15, 2025

Piringer said the fire was contained quickly and the cause is still under investigation. As of roughly 8:45 a.m., Piringer said crews were working on remaining hot spots. Piringer said the occupants were home shortly before 7 a.m. when the smoke alarm activated.

“The dogs were barking, [the occupants] noticed a little bit of smoke in the house but then saw the outside, the exterior, of the house …. [and] saw heavy fire conditions spreading quickly” before evacuating and calling 911, Piringer said.

On social media, Montgomery County police said at roughly 8:40 a.m. that Scott Drive between Overlea Drive and Wootton Parkway was closed and that drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternative routes. Scott Drive is adjacent to Starlight Court.

Starlight Court is less than a mile from Wootton High School at 2100 Wootton Parkway.