From Bethesda Magazine: Lessons on management from Roda CEO Rachel Lubin

Rachel Lubin lives in the leafy Bethesda neighborhood of Glen Echo Heights with her husband and two daughters, ages 7 and 10. “Our first purchase when we moved here a few years ago from Washington, [D.C.,] was a leaf blower because we truly are in a forest,” she says. “It gets really aggressive in the fall.”

For the last year and a half, Lubin, 42, has been CEO of Bethesda-based startup Roda, a concierge car maintenance business that picks up customers’ cars, services them at a Rockville facility and then drops off the car when the work is done. As of June, there were 35 employees, most of them full time, ranging from marketing executives to mechanics. That number grows frequently, Lubin says, an indication that the valet auto servicing concept isn’t just resonating, it’s accelerating. Is franchising in the future? “No, but expansion most definitely,” she says without hesitation.

For Lubin, Roda is the natural extension of a career that’s crisscrossed hospitality, tech startups and customer experience strategy. While serving as director of revenue operations for a startup you may have heard of, one of her supervisors said the words that still influence her leadership style.

LivingSocial was the first startup I ever worked at, and it was really the first time I’d ever managed a team.I had a manager who was very focused on people, not only in managing them but developing them, and because of that, he was able to get a lot out of people—he made the team really high functioning.

At one point he was talking to me about … how to manage a team. He honestly made it very much akin to parenting. I joked that I wasn’t a mom: ‘I’m a cool aunt, so I don’t know what you’re trying to say,’ I told him. And he said, ‘You will be a parent one day, and you will realize that so much of managing is about setting people up with the right expectations—the right guardrails—and enough support to make them feel comfortable and empowered within their space. As long as they do anything within the guardrails of this system you’ve set up, even if they make a mistake, you are there. And if they succeed, you are there. But your job really is to make them feel supported enough to do and be their best.’

That summarizes into one of my favorite things I say to my team: ‘Your successes are yours, and your failures are shared.’ I think that puts us in a space … where we can feel empowered to take risks and chances and try things. If you have that psychological safety, you can be a lot more creative. You can push more. You can be more engaged and excited and not nervous about every next step and fearful of what might happen.

I don’t love the whole idea that ‘your work is your family.’It’s not. But when it comes to managing a team, our job is to care for them and want the best for them and help them get there. It’s funny, but I think I learned a lot about parenting from having managed a team, like being patient with them and giving them responsibility. Give them the guardrails and they can be really successful kids.

Unlike parenting, you’re not preparing your team to leave the nest, but to leave the role. We should always be training people for whatever their next step looks like. It’s my job to make sure we are growing enough as a business that when those team members are ready to advance, there’s a role available for them. And if I haven’t done that and they have to move somewhere else, then that’s on me—I didn’t build a space so they could continue to grow and develop. If that happens, you can just be happy for them.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.