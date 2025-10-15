Become a Member
One injured in Rockville shooting 

Tuesday night incident occurred in residential area, police say

By Ashlyn Campbell
October 15, 2025 10:54 a.m.
Close-up photo on blue and red police lights
Credit: Getty Images

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting Tuesday night in Rockville, according to Montgomery County police. 

Police said on social media that county police and Rockville City police officers were dispatched at roughly 10 p.m. Tuesday night to the area of Highwood Road and Lewis Avenue in Rockville for the report of shots fired. The residential area is near several retail shopping areas and is north of the Twinbrook Metro station.  

County police said one victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects were in custody. Rockville City police are handling the investigation, according to county police.  

Rockville City police didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Wednesday morning.  

