‘Heinous and vicious’: Former FBI agent to serve 60 years for rapes

Local FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia, who was convicted in July of raping three women he had lured to his tattoo studio for tattoos and modeling photoshoots, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison with 20 years suspended in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Cheryl McCally spoke bluntly to Valdivia about the case and his actions, calling them “heinous and vicious.” McCally also said the facts of the case were “some of the most difficult and troubling circumstances” she had seen in her 40-year judicial career.

On July 18, a jury convicted Valdivia of six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense following a two-week trial. He faced a maximum of 122 years in prison.

Valdivia, 41, lived in Gaithersburg with his wife and three daughters before his arrest in November 2024 in connection with the rapes. Following his arrest by Montgomery County police, Valdivia was suspended from the FBI Washington Field Office and has been held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds.

- Advertisement -

McCally sentenced Valdivia to 80 years in prison with 20 years suspended. She also ordered Valdivia to register as a sex offender for life and undergo a psychological evaluation. Valdivia is also required to serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

During the Tuesday afternoon hearing – which lasted nearly five hours and was at times emotionally charged and tense – McCally said the case revolved around “power, control and dominion over other people.” Valdivia had “preyed on” and took advantage of the three women who accused Valdivia of rape and sexual assault, she said.

Two of Valdivia’s accusers, who are in their early 20s, delivered victim impact statements during the hearing, recounting how the sexual assaults had impacted their lives. According to prosecutors, Valdivia lured the women to his tattoo parlor in Gaithersburg with the promise of a free tattoo and an opportunity to model and then assaulted them.

“I have survived you,” one woman told Valdivia. She was 18 and just beginning her senior year of high school when she became his youngest victim.

The other woman, Samantha Robinson, also read a victim impact statement during the hearing. Robinson told McCally that Valdivia’s actions had “robbed” her of her 20s and negatively impacted her mental health as well as her relationship with her parents and her boyfriend.

After she was assaulted by Valdivia, Robinson said she had scrubbed and scratched her body until she bled, suffered from nightmares and was too afraid to go out for her 21st birthday.

“I don’t go out,” she said. “I’m afraid for my own safety.”

After the hearing, Robinson spoke to reporters under the condition of not appearing on camera, saying Valdivia’s 60-year sentence was “fair.”

The father of the 18-year-old victim, who lives in Virginia, also spoke to reporters after the hearing under the condition of anonymity. The man, who said during the hearing that he was a Marine and a police officer in Fairfax County, called the sentence “fitting” and was glad Valdivia was “taken off the street.”

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said that while prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence of 122 years, he was grateful that Valdivia was being held accountable.

“This was an extraordinarily complex case against a man who had escaped accountability on a prior case, and so there were high stakes here for us,” McCarthy said Tuesday night at the Rockville court.

McCarthy was referring to when Valdivia was acquitted of all charges related to a December 2020 shooting on a Red Line Metro train in Bethesda, in which a man was injured. Valdivia was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Sentencing hearing

Bob Bonsib, Valdivia’s attorney, asked the judge for a “fair and reasonable” sentence that did not go beyond the state sentencing guidelines of 26 to 56 years. Bonsib attempted to illustrate to McCally that there was more to the former FBI agent than his crimes.

Acknowledging that Valdivia had “made some very serious errors in judgment,” Bonsib asked McCally to recognize how Valdivia had made contributions to the community and to the country as a public servant and former law enforcement agent. Bonsib noted that Valdivia was remorseful and understood the negative impact his actions had on the three women as well as on his family and professional career.

Valdivia also addressed the court Tuesday, apologizing for his actions and calling them “dishonest, immoral and deeply hurtful.” He admitted to deceiving the three women but said he never intended to cause them harm.

Wearing dark green prison clothes and shackles on his wrists, Valdivia looked away as the victims delivered their impact statements and lightly rocked back and forth on his feet as McCally handed down the sentence.

Valdivia’s father, younger brother and a close friend shared more about Valdivia and asked for a more lenient sentence in statements to McCally during the hearing. Valdivia’s father said he believed his son would “truly benefit from a rehabilitation program” while in jail.

Before the sentencing hearing was underway, McCally also denied Bonsib’s two motions asking for an acquittal for Valdivia and for a new trial.

During the hearing, McCally focused on Valdivia’s deception, and said had not only lied to the FBI about his secondary employment — he also used his training from the government agency to aid in his predation of the young women.

Valdivia “was so enthralled with the hunt and the chase,” McCally said. “There was no thought of ‘What am I doing? Where does this stop?’ ”

A two-week trial

A jury deliberated more than three hours before convicting Valdivia in mid-July. Valdivia had faced 19 counts related to the case, including eight counts of second-degree rape, 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of sextortion.

During the two-week trial in July, Bonsib argued the sexual acts between Valdivia and his accusers were consensual and the three women who came forward about their experiences with the FBI agent voluntarily met with him on multiple occasions. Prosecutors argued that Valdivia “preyed on, isolated and sexually assaulted” the women at his parlor — located in Potomac and then in a Gaithersburg office building — under the pretense of offering free tattoos for modeling opportunities. The women were between 18 and 21 years old at the time.

Each of the women testified during the trial, recounting their experiences with Valdivia, whom they had only known under the alias “Lalo Brown.” Valdivia also took the stand.

In his testimony, Valdivia said that he did engage in sexual activity with his three accusers, but said the acts were consensual and that he did not force or threaten the women. Valdivia recounted his experiences with each of the women, detailing how he contacted them on social media, gave them tattoos, and scheduled and held several photo shoots sessions with the women.

Valdivia also testified to deleting evidence related to two of his accusers.

Other witnesses who took the stand included Valdivia’s FBI supervisor and the sister and school counselor of the Virginia woman.

The Virginia woman testified that Valdivia “overstepped many boundaries” and that she believed she had to do what he said in order to end the encounter and leave safely. She said that during the acts, she was “terrified” and “frozen.” When Valdivia testified, he described the sexual activity with the woman as “relaxed” and “consensual.”

The Virginia woman contacted police when Valdivia was arrested after two other young women came forward to police accusing him of rape in February and August 2024.

The two women had made contact with Valdivia through Instagram under a page with the name DCFineLineTattoos. Valdivia ran the tattoo operation under the alias “Lalo Brown” but also created “Dr. Tiffany Kim,” who was a supposedly well-connected head of a modeling agency called The Adult Asian Network. He also made up an experienced photographer named “L. Boogie” to further the legitimacy of the modeling opportunities he offered the women, he said Thursday.

Valdivia testified that the “Lalo Brown” alias was his tattoo artist name, and that “Lalo” is a common nickname for the name Eduardo in Spanish.

According to prosecutors, Valdivia lured the two women who initially came forward to his tattoo parlor in Gaithersburg with the promise of a free tattoo and an opportunity to model for Kim’s agency. After receiving tattoos from Valdivia, prosecutors said the women were directed to communicate with Kim, whom they did not know was Valdivia, about scheduling test and photo shoots with a photographer named L. Boogie. During those shoots, prosecutors allege Valdivia took photos of the women in lingerie, bikinis and streetwear.

Valdivia testified that when the women returned for the test shoots, he would require them to sign fraudulent documents and modeling forms that he later disposed of. He said he discussed the adult nature of the photo shoots with the women, explaining there would be more “boudoir”-style solo shoots and then a partnered “boy-girl” scene.

Prosecutors alleged that Valdivia sexually assaulted the women during the shoots and videotaped the acts. When Valdivia’s FBI supervisor tipped him off to an arrest warrant before his November arrest, prosecutors said, Valdivia deleted the evidence, disposing of memory cards and erasing images and videos.