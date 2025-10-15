County Toys for Tots in need of new facility

The Montgomery County Toys for Tots delayed the start of its annual toy drive, which typically started Oct. 1, until Nov. 1, after the warehouse it used last year was rented. The program is expecting to help provide more toys for children this year due to federal layoffs and is in need of a new storage facility. [DC News Now]

Three-building development pitched for downtown Bethesda

A real estate company has proposed Montgomery Pearl, a complex with residential, retail and health club uses, to replace a series of office buildings in downtown Bethesda. The development would also turn Pearl Street into a pedestrian-focused street with trees and outdoor seating. [Urban Turf]

North Bethesda investment company buys Annapolis retail center

Federal Realty, an investment company with headquarters in North Bethesda, purchased a retail section of the Annapolis Town Center. The company spent $187 million on the development. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 71 degrees

