County Council bans development of workforce housing on new flag lots, through lots  

Developers looking to build residential units under new zoning rules for workforce housing cannot do so on certain types of lots, the Montgomery County Council decided Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved a subdivision regulation amendment that prohibits the creation of flag lots and through lots for the purpose of building workforce housing on them.

According to a council staff report, a through lot is a lot that fronts on two different roads. A flag lot is a parcel of land that does not directly abut a public or private road but has a narrow strip of land to provide driveway access.

Before the vote on Tuesday, councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) described the subdivision regulation amendment as a “companion” to a zoning text amendment passed by the council in July.

The purpose of the July zoning text amendment – which was part of the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative package sponsored by Friedson and councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) – was to allow for denser types of housing on lots abutting major thoroughfares.

The July zoning text amendment prevented workforce housing from being developed in existing flag lots and through lots but did not directly address the creation of new ones.

“The intent here was to be consistent in both,” Friedson said of Tuesday’s subdivision regulation amendment.

The decision to exclude flag and through lots from the new development rules for workforce housing came in response to constituents concerned that the zoning change would impact the character of their neighborhoods.

By excluding flag and through lots, the council hopes to avoid the creation of flag lots that direct workforce housing development away from transit corridors and into interior neighborhoods.

An example of this would be the creation of a long driveway to allow a multi-family building to be developed behind a single-family home that fronts on a major road, according to the council staff report.

Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) supported the subdivision regulation amendment despite having been a vocal opponent of the July zoning text amendment.

In his comments before Tuesday’s vote, Jawando said he would vote in favor of the subdivision regulation amendment because without it, “there would have been no limit on consolidation” of lots​.

Jawando has made criticism of the More Housing N.O.W. zoning text amendment a part of his campaign for county executive – a position Friedson is also seeking along with councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), Silver Spring-based project manager Mithun Banerjee and Celeste Iroha, a Silver Spring-based registered medical assistant.

During a debate hosted by the Montgomery County Renters Alliance at Montgomery Community Media’s Rockville studios last week, Jawando argued that the More Housing N.O.W. zoning text amendment will put “great pressure” on middle-class homeowners and low-income renters to relocate because homeowners could receive higher prices for their properties in transit corridors.

“If you rezone an area to say you cannot have one house, you can have an apartment here or whatever, your property values will go up,” Jawando said during the event.

During the same event, Friedson said he was “proud” to have worked with Fani-González on the More Housing N.O.W. package, saying the council majority “listened to concerns that folks had, and we made progress.”

“We provided more housing options and opportunities along the major thoroughfares, and it’s absolutely consistent with Thrive 2050, which we all voted for,” Friedson said, referring to the county’s master plan expected to guide development for the next few decades.