Suspects charged in armed robbery of Bethesda pizza shop held without bond

Two Washington, D.C., men who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery of Manny & Olga’s pizza shop in downtown Bethesda are being held without bond following their Oct. 8 arrest, Montgomery County police said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The men, Terrance Barfield, 22, and Jaylen Cunningham, 18, were arrested by county police the evening of Oct. 8 after they allegedly robbed the pizza shop at 8118 Woodmont Ave. and left in a stolen car, police said.

Barfield and Cunningham have been charged with armed robbery, motor vehicle theft and other related charges related to the Bethesda incident, police said.

On Friday, Montgomery County District Court Judge Patrick Mays ordered both men to be held without bond in the county jail, according to digital court records. Barfield and Cunningham will return to the District Court in Rockville on Nov. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Detectives later allegedly tied Barfield to a series of armed robberies at pizza shops in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Chevy Chase from late September to October.

Public defenders are representing the men. The Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to Bethesda Today’s request for comment from the attorneys.

Armed robbery at Manny & Olga’s

Around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8, officers were in the area near the pizza shop “conducting surveillance” in the Bethesda central business district when they observed two suspects enter the shop, leave and get into a Hyundai Tucson parked nearby, according to police. The Hyundai had been reported stolen in Prince George’s County the day before, police said.

Officers surveilled the car as it drove away and then conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Jones Bridge and Grier roads in Chevy Chase, police said. Barfield and Cunningham were taken into custody without incident.

Officers later responded to Manny & Olga’s and determined an armed robbery had occurred, police said. An employee at the shop said two suspects entered the store and “one implied he had a weapon while demanding money from the register,” according to the statement. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the shop.

An investigation determined that Barfield and Cunningham were suspects in the armed robbery, police said. The release did not provide details about the investigation.

Detectives also determined that Barfield allegedly had committed three other armed robberies at pizza shops in the county, according to the release. No details about that investigation were provided. Those armed robberies occurred at:

Sept. 23 at Domino’s Pizza at 4817 St. Elmo Ave. in downtown Bethesda;

Sept. 28 at Pizza Hut at 12335 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring; and

Oct. 1 at Papa John’s at 7200 47th St. in Chevy Chase.

Barfield is also facing charges related to these incidents, including three counts of armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of firearm use in a felony/crime of violence and second-degree assault, according to digital court records.

Following their arrests, Barfield and Cunningham were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.