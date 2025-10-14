Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Tractor trailer crash closes Beltway lanes in Kensington

Extended closure expected, injury reported in Tuesday morning incident

By Staff
October 14, 2025 9:08 a.m. | Updated: October 14, 2025 9:23 a.m.
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

Traffic delays stretched as far as 4 miles Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer crash involving an injury caused lane closures on the Beltway at Connecticut Avenue in Kensington, according to emergency responders.

As of 8 a.m., two left lanes on the Inner Loop lanes remained closed and two right lanes were open, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program. An extended closure is expected. Traffic delays on the Inner Loop were as long as 4 miles. Delays on the Outer Loop began at New Hampshire Avenue.

The driver of the tractor trailer, and a person from another vehicle involved in the crash, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said Tuesday morning in a text message to Bethesda Today.

The tractor-trailer “overturned in the median, blocking multiple lanes in both directions” between Connecticut Avenue & Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on social media shortly before 6 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

