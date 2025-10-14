Tractor trailer crash closes Beltway lanes in Kensington

Traffic delays stretched as far as 4 miles Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer crash involving an injury caused lane closures on the Beltway at Connecticut Avenue in Kensington, according to emergency responders.

As of 8 a.m., two left lanes on the Inner Loop lanes remained closed and two right lanes were open, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program. An extended closure is expected. Traffic delays on the Inner Loop were as long as 4 miles. Delays on the Outer Loop began at New Hampshire Avenue.

The driver of the tractor trailer, and a person from another vehicle involved in the crash, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said Tuesday morning in a text message to Bethesda Today.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash with Injury. I-495 WB/EB (Outer/Inner Loop) at MD-185 (Exit 33). Montgomery County, MD. 2 left IL lanes remain blocked. 2 right IL lanes open. IL delays appx 4 miles. An extended closure expected. OL lanes reopened. OL delays begin before MD-650. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 14, 2025

The tractor-trailer “overturned in the median, blocking multiple lanes in both directions” between Connecticut Avenue & Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on social media shortly before 6 a.m.

Update – Beltway I495 Inner Loop & Outer Loop of I495 between Connecticut Ave. & Georgia Ave, Tractor Trailer overturned in the median blocking multiple lanes in both directions https://t.co/NENfdiGwig pic.twitter.com/X8fsWW4Pl6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 14, 2025 - Advertisement -

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.