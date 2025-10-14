Total Wine & More, Wonder food hall coming to Friendship Heights

A Total Wine & More store and a twist on a traditional food hall are among the new businesses that will be opening beginning this fall in a recently completed mixed-use development in Friendship Heights, according to a press release from the property’s owner.

Tishman Speyer, a New York City-based real estate company, owns the Residences at Mazza, a residential building with more than 320 units at 5300 Wisconsin Ave in Northwest Washington, D.C. The mixed-use building is the product of a two-year redevelopment of the former Mazza Gallerie, a once bustling retail and dining destination that was built in 1979. The redevelopment project began in 2023, WTOP reported, and the building has been open for residential leasing since May.

The new businesses, Total Wine & More, Inspire Nail Bar, Wonder food hall and an unnamed fast-casual salad eatery have leased street-level commercial spaces in the mixed-use building, according to Thursday’s release.

Total Wine & More is set to open its location this fall; an exact opening date was not provided in the release. The company, which operates 286 stores across 30 states, was founded by Robert Trone and former Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) of Potomac in Delaware in 1991. The retailer carries a large selection of wines, beers and spirits, as well as gourmet snacks and gifts.

- Advertisement -

The Friendship Heights location will be the company’s 15th in the District. Just two locations exist in Maryland in Towson and Laurel.

Total Wine & More, a wine superstore, will be located at the Residences at Mazza in Friendship Heights facing Western Avenue. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

A food hall with a twist

Wonder, a “mealtime platform” that brings a twist to the traditional food hall concept, will also open next year in the mixed-use building, according to the release. An opening timeline was not provided.

“We look forward to bringing the Friendship Heights community our celebrated model of multi-restaurant ordering with meals from some of the world’s most acclaimed chefs … alongside award-winning restaurants such as Tejas Barbecue and Di Fara Pizza,” a Wonder spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement emailed to Bethesda Today.

Details about the opening timeline or what restaurant partners will be available at the new location are not yet available, the spokesperson said.

The announcement of the new dining concept comes more than a month after The Heights food hall in Chevy Chase closed in late August, following less than two years of operation.

Wonder is not a typical food hall with separate stands for vendors. Instead, it utilizes one kitchen to prepare dishes from an array of restaurants and chefs, such as celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Bethesda’s José Andrés. Diners at Wonder can order meals for delivery, pickup or dining in at any location.

The company says its mission is to “make great food more accessible, and help people satisfy their cravings … without compromise.”

With more than 70 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Delaware and Virginia, according to its website, the company has grown quickly since its 2018 launch. Wonder currently operates two locations in D.C., and two other locations in College Park and Baltimore are expected to open in November, the website said.

In addition to wine and a food hall, a fast-casual salad restaurant chain is also expected to open in the Residences at Mazza next year. The release did not name the chain or provide an opening timeline. A public relations representative for Tishman Speyer did not provide the name of the eatery when contacted on Monday afternoon by Bethesda Today.

- Advertisement -

Erik Rose, senior managing director and head of U.S. residential development at Tishman Speyer, said in Thursday’s release that the new businesses will “bring fresh energy to Friendship Heights.”