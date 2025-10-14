Rockville woman opens up about ‘Golden Bachelor’ experience

Gerri Flowers, the 64-year-old Rockville resident who was eliminated on last week’s episode of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor, is opening up about her experience on the show. Flowers, who received the “first impression rose” in the Sept. 24 season premiere, said she has no regrets and is looking forward to reuniting with her fellow contestants. [USA Today]

Hiker dies after medical emergency on Billy Goat Trail

A person died after a medical emergency caused a fall while hiking along the Billy Goat Trail on Monday. Boat crews retrieved the hiker and brought the person to the Old Angler’s Inn boat ramp for medical treatment, which was unsuccessful. [WJLA]





MoCo prosecutors to seek 122-year prison term for FBI agent in tattoo shop rapes

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum of 122 years in prison for the former FBI agent who was convicted of raping three women inside two tattoo studios he operated in Montgomery County. Eduardo Valdivia, 41, of Gaithersburg is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high of 70 degrees

