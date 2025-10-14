MCPS proposes spending $2.7B over six years to fix facilities issues 

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) plans to ask the county for $2.7 billion to address facility issues as part of its proposed six-year capital improvements program (CIP), Superintendent Thomas Taylor announced Monday night.

“We have a lot of infrastructure work that has been left and been ignored … . It took us two decades to get into this mess,” Taylor said during a community preview of the district’s proposed 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) in the county school board’s meeting room in Rockville. “It is going to take us two decades to get out of this mess.”

Even the $2.7 billion proposal, which is about $850 million more than the $1.85 billion 2025-2030, is about $2.5 billion less than the $5.15 billion the district needs to address all of its facility needs, Taylor told dozens who attended the session.

The proposal, which Taylor is recommending to the county school board, reflects several new strategies to address infrastructure needs within the school district. Those include using data to prioritize projects, growing investments over time, building more “modest” school buildings and rebuilding schools when needed instead of planning partial projects, Taylor said. The school board is scheduled to vote on the recommendation in November and several public hearings are scheduled.

Among its proposed projects, the CIP calls for rebuilding an expanded Eastern Middle School and also Sligo Middle in Silver Spring as part of a plan to close the aging Silver Spring International Middle and divide its students among the other two schools. Silver Spring International would be used as a holding school following its proposed closure in 2031.

Other projects include replacing Piney Branch Elementary School in Takoma Park, Burning Tree Elementary in Bethesda, Cold Spring Elementary School in Potomac, Damascus High School, and Sligo Middle and Highland View and Sligo Creek Elementary schools in Silver Spring.

The plan also removes several schools from the CIP construction schedule, Damascus Elementary School, Twinbrook Elementary School in Rockville and Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

The district’s potential ask comes as MCPS is facing a number of other issues, Taylor said, including declining enrollment and funding constraints. After the meeting Monday, Taylor told reporters that all options were on the table in terms of funding sources for the CIP.

During the presentation, Taylor also said he will recommend conducting a countywide elementary school boundary study after the completion of the ongoing secondary school boundary study. The goal of that study would be to balance school populations and reduce the number of elementary schools that feed into more than one middle school.

The school board was expected to discuss Taylor’s CIP recommendation Tuesday morning during a work session.

“We will not do this overnight … . This will take time,” Taylor said. “But what I recommend is that we take a very ambitious step to move forward. Now, a lot of people will look at a problem like this and wait for the perfect time … . There is no such thing as a perfect time … . Starting is the perfect time because these problems will only get bigger over time.”

MCPS has two annual budgets: the operating budget and the capital budget. The operating budget includes everything needed to operate schools, including pay for educators and staff and programming costs. The capital budget supports school construction and facilities projects alongside the district’s CIP, which is a six-year plan for facility projects.

The CIP is on a biennial schedule. The 2026 fiscal year was an “off year,” meaning the district could only make amendments, or minor adjustments, to the 2025-2030 CIP. This year is an “on year,” meaning the district will put forward a capital budget for the 2027 fiscal year and review the CIP in full to address large-scale projects for 2027-2032.

The school board unanimously passed its $1.85 billion fiscal year 2026 facilities budget in November 2024, which made some adjustments, but didn’t change the overall cost of the 2025-2030 CIP.

Crumbling buildings

Many school communities have long complained about issues within buildings, including dead mice and crumbling auditorium ceilings at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville, extreme temperatures and mold at A. Mario Loiederman Middle School in Silver Spring, continuous delayed construction projects at Silver Spring International Middle and Highland View Elementary School in Silver Spring, and pests, mold and air quality concerns in the Carver Educational Services Center (CESC) in Rockville where some MCPS support staff and administrators work.

“Our facility condition is, in fact, declining,” Taylor said Monday. “The sad part about this [is] it’s just not declining, but it’s getting worse and worse and worse every year, because the gap in resources we have to fill is continuing to widen each year.”

In August, the school district released a revised method to assess building conditions as part of a shift in how the school district plans to prioritize major renovation or renewal projects for its more than 200 school buildings. Shifting from color color-coded system to a zero-to-one scale.

Taylor noted during Monday’s presentation the district has a $740 million backlog in HVAC projects, with problems with systems often leading to mold in facilities. If the district were to address HVAC replacements in the timeline it should, Taylor said MCPS would have to replace 12 HVAC systems a year, for a total cost of $127 million. Taylor also noted there are many schools that need to be renovated, renewed or replaced.

The district would need to renovate, renew or replace six to seven elementary schools and at least middle and high schools every year for the next 20 years to catch up, Taylor said.

In addition to school buildings, Taylor said buildings such as the Carver Center and the MCPS warehouse are in dire need of renovation or replacement.

Taylor said MCPS has employed a strategy that includes postponing projects, “sprinkling” some short-term “fixes” or small renovations among schools instead of replacing them and reducing investment in capital projects over the past several years.

Instead, the superintendent suggested the new strategies that include growing investments over time, rebuilding schools instead of adding on to them when needed, prioritizing projects based on data, using holding schools while construction projects are completed, and creating more modest school buildings.

Taylor also said there are a number of schools that should be on the list for replacements, renewals and renovations, including nine elementary schools and seven secondary schools, including Magruder and Wootton High schools.

“There’s a lot of schools that should be on this list, a lot, but we have limited resources,” Taylor said.