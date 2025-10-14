Grant-funded nonprofits, families on food assistance imperiled by federal actions, MoCo officials say 

Recent federal actions have imperiled grant-funded nonprofit organizations and local families who rely on food assistance, the Montgomery County Council heard during two separate briefings by county staff Tuesday morning.

New barriers to accessing federal grant funds are emerging on “literally a daily basis,” Rafael Murphy, director of the county’s Office of Grants Management, told the council during his briefing in Rockville. However, the county is not facing the same threat as local nonprofits, he said.

“Overall, our assessment is right now, the impact to county government is going to be limited,” Murphy said, noting that just 9% of the county’s fiscal year 2024 operating and capital budgets came from federal grants.

“We’re holding onto things fairly well,” he continued. “The impact to our nonprofit community and our partners, that’s going to be severe.”

- Advertisement -

Almost all grant funds administered by the county come from non-federal sources, Murphy said, with the exception of some specific federal funds administered by the county’s Department of Environmental Protection that are on hold.

But many local nonprofits have received federal grant funds either directly from the federal government or through state and local government agencies. Some of those funds have been frozen under the Trump administration, Murphy said.

At least 473 grants and contracts for Montgomery County nonprofits and businesses have been terminated or frozen by the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency this year, according to data from the office of U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8).

Murphy said the county does not have a clear picture of which nonprofits have seen federal funds disrupted and what kind of services those nonprofits provide to the community.

County Assistant Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said the county executive’s office is waiting for more information before making decisions about backfilling lost federal funds with county dollars.

“I hate to describe it as battlefield triage, but it’s as close as we can get within local government to that situation,” Stoddard said.

“I think ultimately you’re going to see some supplemental appropriations to buttress some of the areas that are being affected,” he continued. “We’re just trying to get a good handle on … what exactly that looks like before we send things over, recognizing that the first wave of cuts will not be the last wave of cuts.”

Even for nonprofit organizations whose grants have not been frozen, recent actions by President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress will take a toll, Murphy said.

An August executive order titled Improving Oversight of Federal Grantmaking creates new reporting requirements, updates the selection criteria for applications and prohibits funding for initiatives that do not support Trump’s policy priorities, among other changes.

- Advertisement -

The changes laid out in the executive order are likely to require additional work on the part of grantees and result in delayed reimbursements, both of which would disproportionately affect smaller nonprofits and jurisdictions, Murphy said.

“If we’re not getting reimbursed a $200,000 payment, that’s not great, but we can handle it,” Murphy said of the county government. “For an organization that has a two or three million-dollar budget, that’s payroll for that month.”

Reimbursements may be further delayed if the federal government shutdown that began last week continues through the end of October, when grantees must file reports of their activities.

According to a July 2025 survey by Nonprofit Montgomery, local organizations are also concerned about an increase in demand for services as a result of recent federal actions.

A majority of survey respondents referenced heightened immigration enforcement, and cuts to Medicaid and to Supplemental Food and Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) as policies that will harm the residents they serve, according to Nonprofit Montgomery, an alliance of local nonprofit organizations.

Impacts to food assistance programs

Heather Bruskin, director of the county’s Office of Food Systems Resilience, told the council during her briefing Tuesday morning that it is difficult to measure food insecurity at the hyperlocal level.

But she said about 35% of households live below the county’s Self-Sufficiency Standard, meaning their income does not cover their basic costs of living, including food.

Not all of those people qualify for federal food assistance programs such as SNAP, but many of those who do will soon have to meet new work requirements to maintain eligibility, Bruskin said.

Others will become automatically ineligible for assistance as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Trump signed July 4. The law cuts $1.2 trillion from the federal budget over the next decade through major reforms to social services including food assistance.

According to Bruskin, noncitizens including green card holders, refugees and asylees are no longer eligible for SNAP under the new law.

Starting Nov. 1, Bruskin said, new work requirements will take effect for SNAP recipients between the ages of 54 and 64 and for recipients with children between the ages of 14 and 18.

In Montgomery County, 6,377 residents will be affected by the new SNAP work requirement, according to Bruskin’s briefing. That’s out of a total of 68,846 SNAP recipients in the county.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act also eliminated federal funding for SNAP-Ed, Bruskin said. Montgomery County’s yearly SNAP-Ed budget of $700,000 had been paying for a staff of six to provide nutrition education across 46 sites in the county.

Bruskin said that SNAP and WIC – the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children – seem to have enough money to continue if the government shutdown lasts through October.

Earlier this week, the Agriculture Department said it would transfer $300 million to WIC from its child nutrition programs account, which is funded in part by tariffs, to keep the program going at least temporarily.

“Those reserve funds and carryover funds won’t last in perpetuity,” Bruskin cautioned the council. “The longer the shutdown continues, the more likely it is that there will be gaps.”

Bruskin said her office is in the process of surveying providers of food assistance and encouraging residents to share how recent changes to food assistance programs have impacted them.

Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) said there will be more discussions in the coming months about the effects of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and other federal changes.

On Nov. 4, Stewart said, the council is expected to hear a briefing about changes to Medicaid programs. An update on the county’s fiscal plan is scheduled for Dec. 9, and additional sessions on federal impacts will be added as needed.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) said he wants the public to know that “this is all hands on deck.”

“We’ve been through crises before. We have,” Albornoz said. “Recession, COVID, now this – we’ll get through this, we just have to remain on the same page.”