County Council to vote on regulation related to workforce housing zoning rules 

The Montgomery County Council this week is expected to vote on a proposed subdivision regulation concerning flag lots and receive briefings about the effects of federal changes on grants to local nonprofits and funding for food and nutrition assistance programs.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Subdivision regulation

The council is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed subdivision regulation amendment that would prohibit the creation of flag lots and through lots under a new set of development rules for workforce housing.

According to a council staff report, a through lot is a lot that fronts on two different roads. A flag lot is a parcel of land that does not directly abut a public or private road but has a narrow strip of land to provide driveway access.

The new rules for developing workforce housing were part of the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative package sponsored by councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6).

The package included a zoning text amendment (ZTA) to allow for denser residential development on lots abutting major thoroughfares.

The ZTA approved by the council in July prevented workforce housing from being developed in existing flag lots and through lots. The proposed subdivision regulation would prohibit the creation of those two types of lots for new workforce housing.

Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Friedson proposed the new subdivision regulation amendment to avoid the creation of a flag lot that would allow development to occur away from a transit corridor and in an interior neighborhood, according to the staff report.

An example of this would be the creation of a long driveway to allow a multi-family building to be developed behind a single-family home that fronts on a major road.

Briefings on federal changes

The council will also hear briefings Tuesday about how recent federal actions would impact grants to local nonprofit organizations and supplemental food and nutrition assistance for local families.

Many of the expected changes are a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in July. The law cuts $1.2 trillion from the federal budget over the next decade through major reforms to Medicaid, food assistance and other social services.

Two weeks ago, Democrats in the U.S. Senate forced a government shutdown in an effort to claw back some of the funding cut through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but Senate Republicans had yet to make any concessions as of Monday.



In addition to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, an August executive order titled Improving Oversight of Federal Grantmaking is expected to have “a significant impact” on the availability of funds for Montgomery County and Maryland-based organizations, according to a council staff report.

The council’s briefing on impacts to federal grants and grant-making will be delivered by a representative of the county’s Office of Management and Budget.

A representative of the county’s Office of Food Systems Reliance will brief the council on changes to supplemental food and nutrition assistance programs.