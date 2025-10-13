Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

As trial nears in 2010 death of AU professor, defense says MoCo jury shouldn’t hear about flight to Mexico, name change

Bethesda resident had relationship with alleged killer, police say

By Neal Augenstein - WTOP
October 13, 2025 11:12 a.m. | Updated: October 13, 2025 11:55 a.m.
Montgomery County Circuit Court
Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Approximately 15 years after the death of American University professor Sue Ann Marcum, her alleged killer is arguing Montgomery County jurors shouldn’t learn that he spent 12 years in Mexico on the FBI’s “Most Wanted List,” and that he changed his name.

Jorge Rueda Landeros is charged with first-degree murder in Marcum’s 2010 death in her Maryland home on Massachusetts Avenue, located between Goldsboro Road and Westmoreland Circle, on the border with D.C.

Jury selection is set to begin Oct. 20, in what is expected to be a five-day trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

