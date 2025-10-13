As trial nears in 2010 death of AU professor, defense says MoCo jury shouldn’t hear about flight to Mexico, name change

Approximately 15 years after the death of American University professor Sue Ann Marcum, her alleged killer is arguing Montgomery County jurors shouldn’t learn that he spent 12 years in Mexico on the FBI’s “Most Wanted List,” and that he changed his name.

Jorge Rueda Landeros is charged with first-degree murder in Marcum’s 2010 death in her Maryland home on Massachusetts Avenue, located between Goldsboro Road and Westmoreland Circle, on the border with D.C.

Jury selection is set to begin Oct. 20, in what is expected to be a five-day trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

