Sixty Vines opens Monday in Gaithersburg

Sixty Vines, a restaurant and bar known for its wine on-tap system, opens its first Maryland location in Gaithersburg on Monday, according to chain representative Jami Sharp.

The wine-centric restaurant at 212 Ellington Blvd. is next to Ted’s Bulletin in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown neighborhood. It is in the former home of the Old Town Pour House bar and restaurant.

Prior to Monday’s official opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant held a friends and family opening event Friday. General Manager Paul Fitz said Friday in an email to Bethesda Today that he met with many community members excited about the opening.

“The community has been so welcoming, and we’re looking forward to bringing a little piece of wine country to Downtown Crown,” Fitz said.

The Gaithersburg restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Sixty Vines is based out of Texas and is most known for its wine on-tap program, which offers 60 wines from wine regions around the world, according to a press release from the restaurant chain. The wine bar uses a keg system to dispense the wine, which the chain says is a more sustainable approach to wine service.

“With wine, beer and cocktails on tap, Sixty Vines saves 1,560 bottles, corks, and labels from landfills with every keg used,” the release said. “One keg holds 26 bottles and can be reused for [30-plus] years.”

Wines on the tap system rotate frequently, according to the restaurant, and are based on Sixty Vines’ partnerships with winemakers and travel to wine countries around the world.

Aside from wine, the eatery also will offer specialty cocktails, beer, mocktails and non-alcoholic wines, according to the restaurant’s website. A “tappy hour” will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, with discounts on select wine pours, cocktails and shared plates.

Sixty Vines also offers brunch, lunch and dinner. The menu is led by Executive Chef William Sandkuhler and includes customizable charcuterie boards, salads, hand-tossed pizzas, pastas and sandwiches, according to the release. Larger plates, including rainbow trout and pork chops, and small plates to share, such as crispy zucchini, fried chicken and caviar, and bacon-wrapped dates, are also available.

Measuring more than 9,300 square feet, the Gaithersburg restaurant has a main dining room, outdoor patio space, private dining space that seats 24 people and lounge seating, according to the release. In total, the restaurant can seat more than 300 people.

The Gaithersburg restaurant is Sixty Vines’ third location in the region; others are in Reston, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood. The restaurant was founded in 2016 in Plano, Texas, and also has multiple locations in Texas, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.