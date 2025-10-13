Silver Spring woman fatally shot allegedly by ex-boyfriend, police say

A Silver Spring woman was allegedly fatally shot Sunday morning by her ex-boyfriend, who was arrested after a police chase that ended when he crashed, according to Montgomery County police. [WJLA]

Child, three others injured in Gaithersburg crash

Four people, including a child, were injured during a multivehicle collision Saturday morning in Gaithersburg, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The collision occurred at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive. [DC News Now]

Next phase of construction begins for downtown Silver Spring bridge

Pile driving is expected to begin this week as the next phase of construction on the Spring Street Bridge in downtown Silver Spring, according to an update from Purple Line officials. The bridge is being rebuilt as part of the construction of the 16.1-mile light-rail line. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Showers likely after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59.

Dozens attend prayer vigil for 11-year-old girl killed in school bus collision

No. 4 Good Counsel falls to No. 1 DeMatha 7-0

‘Change is hard’: Planning Board chair acknowledges opposition to University Boulevard Corridor Plan