From Bethesda Magazine: Meet Silver Diner’s star chef

“Oh, I never eat here,” says Ype Von Hengst, Silver Diner’s executive chef and co-founder, and anyone observing him when he tries can understand why—he’s constantly besieged by fans. As he wends his way to the booth to join me for lunch in Rockville on a Monday in late April, it’s as if Bruce Springsteen is making an appearance. No fewer than six people stop to exchange niceties, shake his hand or take selfies with him. “The remodel looks good,” says one, referring to the interior zhuzhing of the Federal Plaza space—a red tile, glass brick, and chrome-outfitted ode to art deco dining car-style diners of yore. The refresh concluded in January, 15 years after the flagship property, which opened in 1989, moved there from its original location at Mid-Pike Plaza (where part of Pike & Rose is today).

Silver Diner opened in 1989 at its original Mid-Pike Plaza location in Rockville. Photo credit: Courtesy Silver Diner

Rockville-based Silver Brands—with 23 outlets of Silver Diner in the Washington, D.C., area and one in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, plus two locations of Silver New American Brasserie—averages 100,000 guests a week, per Von Hengst, whose job is a big one, overseeing everything food and beverage-related for the company. He says the company employs about 2,500 people and projects $150 million in sales for 2025.

At 6 feet, 2 inches tall with wavy blond hair, a goatee and a tan complexion, Von Hengst looks fit, confident and much younger than his 75 years. He wears two mismatched gold earrings and fashionable rainbow-colored eyeglasses, and has a tattoo on each arm representing his embrace of Nordic culture: one a Viking compass, the other of Hugin and Munin, two ravens that helped Odin, the chief god of Norse mythology. Von Hengst is from Friesland, a northern Dutch province. “We have a lot of Scandinavian blood, and our own language, which is related to German, Celtic and Danish,” he says.

Von Hengst’s name is embroidered in purple on his tailored, mocha-colored chef coat, which is part of the company’s recent refresh. “I wanted to get away from white chef coats. You have to change with the times,” he says. A photo of him in the new outfit, smiling, hands folded, fills the cover of Silver Diner’s 12-page menu.

- Advertisement -

Interruptions abound during a meal that includes shrimp bibimbap with brown rice, Buffalo wings, hummus with cauliflower pita triangles, a newly introduced smashburger, and the company’s bestseller: a lumberjack breakfast with silver dollar pancakes, Amish eggs any style, two breakfast meats and home fries for $17.49. The dishes reflect the diversity of Silver Diner’s menu, which has continually evolved. At its inception, some health-conscious items were included among the familiar diner offerings, but in 2010 the company updated the format from greasy spoon-type fare to a “fresh and local” concept, listing purveyors (such as farms and breweries) on the menu and using symbols to indicate which dishes offer the “healthier flexitarian options” of being gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, or lower in fat and cholesterol. (A flexitarian is, the menu notes, “a person who has a primarily vegetarian diet but occasionally eats meat or fish.”) “Farm-to-table was in. We were losing guests to Chipotle and retaining only older diners,” says Von Hengst, who speaks excitedly about the provenance of various ingredients on the table, such as sustainable shrimp sourced from Ecuador, sausages from Encore Sausage Co. in Maryland, and the burger’s 100% Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms in Kansas.

Our conversation is cut short when a woman in the booth behind me waves her hand at Von Hengst to get his attention. “I’ve been here a thousand times! You’re a great person!”

Von Hengst greets customers at Silver Diner in Rockville. When he stops in, he’s often besieged by fans. Photo credit: Deb Lindsey

Ype remarks on her glittered rainbow-colored highlights, “I love your hair. So colorful. Just like me,” gesturing to his eyeglasses. Minutes later, another patron stops by to say goodbye. “Good luck with your surgery,” says Von Hengst, sending her on her way and relaying that she had stopped him earlier to take a picture and had mentioned that she was having knee surgery. “I have this tremendous ability to remember what people tell me because I really care about them. That’s what makes our business work, because we care about the people who eat here and work here.”

The chef rushes away to Silver Brand’s headquarters offices above the Rockville location for a management phone conference that includes company chairman and co-founder Robert Giaimo, now 73, who first talked Von Hengst into working with him in 1983, and Glenn D’Amore, who rose through the ranks—as, Hengst says, 90% of Silver Brands’ managers have done—and is now the company’s president and CEO.

Von Hengst lives in the Colesville neighborhood of Silver Spring with his wife, Denise Hengst—no Von. Ype, which is pronounced Ee-pah, added the Von when he became an American citizen in 1998 and was asked if he wanted to change his name. He had been told as a child that his family used Von in its name, so he took that on, he says. They have two sons, Stephan, 47, and Pierce, 34.

Von Hengst’s interest in food started when he was 6 years old, standing on a stool next to his mother while she cooked at the stove and let him take the lead. He makes life in Bolsward, the Netherlands, a small town surrounded by farms, sound beatific. “We were the last house on the street by a meadow. You smelled manure and heard goats and horses. The butcher would walk by with a cow on a rope and my mother would say, ‘We’ll go get meat tomorrow.’ She taught me the value of hospitality and paying it forward, to see the smile on everyone’s faces eating meatball soup or roast beef with boiled potatoes and carrots with lots of dill.”

Von Hengst went to culinary school in Groningen, the Netherlands, followed by a three-year apprenticeship in the Westphalia region of Germany, and then a job in Geneva, Switzerland, at the Mövenpick Hotel, where he met Denise, an American who worked there, too. She was 17; he was 21. Denise’s father, who was Swiss and worked for W.R. Grace & Co. (now known as Grace), met her mother in New York City. “My parents were horrified,” Denise says. “He was nothing more than a cook and wouldn’t amount to anything, but I knew he had potential. They said he just wanted a green card.” They married two years later, in 1973, and went to the Netherlands where Ype soon got wanderlust. The couple was on the verge of moving to South Africa when Denise’s parents were transferred back to the United States. The couple followed, with Ype sponsored for a visa by Denise’s uncle.

They arrived in Tarrytown, New York, in 1976 with 15-day-old Stephan. Ype got a job as a breakfast cook at a local Hilton. “I cried every day. I didn’t want to be here, but Ype loved it because he could make anything of himself he wanted,” Denise says. He climbed the corporate ladder from sous-chef to executive chef over the next five years in hotels in Cleveland; Houston; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Buffalo, New York. In 1981, he took a job at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as executive and corporate chef for Restaurant Associates, a dining management company. “It was a grueling job, but it gave me a solid foundation for what was to come,” Von Hengst says.

In 1977, Giaimo, a Georgetown University graduate, capitalized on the nascent New American cuisine movement and transformed a Georgetown outlet of a sub shop into the American Café, a yuppified eatery where chicken salad or roast beef was stuffed into croissants instead of sub rolls. By the early 1980s, he was on the lookout for a chef who could turn his local chainlet into a national operation. Meeting Von Hengst while touring the Restaurant Associates’ Rockefeller Center facility, he knew he found his man. “I was immediately impressed with his knowledge, commanding presence and his humility and likability,” Giaimo says.

- Advertisement -

The relationship got off to a rocky start when Von Hengst agreed to come to D.C. and do a tasting, only to find Giaimo out of town. Annoyed, Von Hengst flew back to New York. Giaimo had to woo Von Hengst for another chance; the chef relented, returned for a tasting and moved to Washington in 1983 to modernize and expand the American Café concept.

“That was the beginning of Bob and Ype,” Denise says. “It was a roller coaster. Bob was so unpredictable. We never knew if the commissary kitchen Ype worked out of would be padlocked because they were so much in debt.” Coincidentally, Giaimo partnered with W.R. Grace, which was adding restaurants to its portfolio. He sold the lion’s share of the business to them with the understanding they’d take the chain national, but the business foundered. Von Hengst found himself unemployed for a year before partnering with D.C. restaurateur Dominique D’Ermo, who owned Dominique’s, the famed (and now long closed) Pennsylvania Avenue restaurant.

A 2009 photo of, from left, Patrick Meskell, vice president of operations, and co-founders Robert Giaimo and Von Hengst. Photo credit: Courtesy Silver Diner

But then Giaimo reentered the picture, calling out of the blue late one night in the late 1980s. “What do you think of diners?” he asked Denise, who had picked up the phone.

“I think of gum-smacking waitresses and greasy food and Mel’s Diner on TV,” she responded.

“I’m in California at the most amazing diner,” he gushed. “Let me talk to Ype.”

Von Hengst and Giaimo embarked on a road trip, hitting more than 500 restaurants (mostly diners) all over the country, formulating a plan to start a chain of diners that catered to modern times. “We picked out all the elements we needed to have to appeal to a wide variety of tastes and needs: older people coming for breakfast, businesspeople, families coming for lunch and dinner,” Von Hengst says. Consistency, quality and value would be paramount. “We saw menus that were pages long and realized we needed to pare down. You can’t execute 250 items consistently,” the chef says. He developed a 100-item menu, using many of the same ingredients in various dishes to streamline the inventory but create the impression of a larger menu.

Von Hengst spends most of his time developing recipes and going to the various locations to check in with managers, inquire about operations and find out what the guests are asking for. “A good part of my time is talking to vendors, checking prices of products. Looking for ways to maintain quality and keep costs down.” The price of eggs, for example, has doubled and tripled overnight, he says. “Last year we went through 2.2 million free-range eggs and spent $440,000 on them with normal price fluctuations, but a 15-dozen case that was in the $30 range in September [2024], I now pay close to $100 for. That’s tremendous,” Von Hengst says. It will cost more than $1 million to pay for those eggs over a full year. He doesn’t plan to put a surcharge on the menu, but that could change if they get too deep into trouble. “So I look to find better prices on other products, pick up $15,000 here, $30,000 there and try to mitigate the cost a little bit. We’re in the same boat that every family is in, and I still want them to come to Silver Diner as much as they do now.”

Von Hengst, right, with co-founder and chairman Robert Giaimo at the original Silver Diner in Rockville in 1989. Photo credit: Courtesy Silver Diner

When the first Silver Diner opened in 1989,Von Hengst and Giaimo agreed they would never grow at the expense of the associates who worked for them. “Ype’s people skills were as important as his creative skills,” Giaimo says, recalling that Von Hengst mentioned in his first interview that he had been a light heavyweight boxer and a painter in the Netherlands “So, a left/right brain, which is so unusual in a leader. A Renaissance [person] approach. That’s what makes Ype Ype.” Since the business was a startup, Giaimo couldn’t afford to pay Von Hengst a big-time salary, so he made him a partner. (“Enough of a percentage that keeps me very comfortable,” Von Hengst says.)

The positive work culture the partners have created is evident at their properties. It’s the kind of energy that restaurants can’t fake. In 2011, An Phan, after having been passed over for management positions for three years as a server at Ruby Tuesday in Rockville (now closed), interviewed at nearby Silver Diner. He was hired on the spot. Six months later he was promoted to store trainer. Then he worked the line in the kitchen. “It shows managers what it’s like there and enables us to jump in and help the cooks if necessary,” Phan says. He rose to floor manager, hospitality manager, kitchen manager, general manager and, currently, an operating partner who runs the Rockville restaurant and is responsible for its financial success. (His name and position are prominently displayed on the front door.) He shares in the store’s profits: 5% of bottom-line profits every four months, plus another 1% if quarterly numbers are met.

Manager trainee Mirna Cedillo at Silver Diner in Rockville with, clockwise from left, Just Egg breakfast tacos, French toast and organic bison huevos rancheros. Photo credit: Deb Lindsey

Phan is enthusiastic about benefits the company provides for managers. “The company contributes more than 50% to medical insurance and fully pays the managers’ deductible for both single and family coverage,” says Christopher Shand, Silver Brands’ chief people officer. “All employees have access to medical, dental and vision benefits. Mental health benefits are offered to all team members and their families at no charge. As hourly associates grow and develop in their career development, they receive additional compensation and increased benefits, like $100 monthly for meals at Silver Brands.” The company also offers Rosetta Stone classes for managers, supervisors, line cooks and key associates who’ve been employed for a year to learn English or for managers to learn Spanish.

The pandemic proved a testament to management loyalty. “We cut management’s salaries and our own,” Von Hengst says, “but then made it up afterwards and reinstated them, plus bonuses. We did not lose any of our management team during COVID.”

Our associate at lunch, Iris Cedillo, has worked for Silver Diner for 21 years; her sister, Marta, who’s also working the shift, for 22. Marta’s son Anthony has worked there for five years, and the sisters’ father also worked for the company. “It’s a family diner,” Iris says. Marta says that on an average shift from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., she can make about $200 in tips, plus a $4 per hour wage. Tips go up to $600 on a weekend shift from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. “That’s why we don’t leave,” she says.

In May, an incident occurred at Silver Diner’s Rockville location in which 49-year-old Gaithersburg resident Fredi Torres, a customer, died. He allegedly assaulted a manager at the diner and had been asked to leave. According to reporting at the time by Bethesda Magazine’s news site, Bethesda Today, Silver Diner spokesperson Vicki Bendure said, “We were very saddened to learn of an incident at our Rockville location that resulted in a fatality following the restraint of a customer who appeared to be intoxicated. We are working closely with the police.” When asked in July to comment for this story, Von Hengst declined, citing the ongoing investigation.

In 2017, Von Hengst won a contest on the television show Chopped, competing against three other diner chefs from around the country. They prepared three courses under time constraints using quirky mystery ingredients. Von Hengst’s dessert, made with figs, a cup of coffee, cheesecake and coconut arancini, earned the $10,000 prize, which he and Denise matched and donated to Doctors Without Borders.

The chef is a mentor for Real Food for Kids, a Virginia-based nonprofit that works with chefs and local farms to advocate for healthful school food, and often serves as a judge for the organization’s Culinary Challenge, when local middle and high school teams create nutritious, inventive menus and compete against each other. “I give them tips on removing ingredients, using new ones, getting new textures in the food,” he says. “When it started several years ago [in 2012], they didn’t know what quinoa was.” That was also the year that Silver Diner took sodas, home fries and French fries off their kids menu. “They can still have them [because they are available on the regular menu], but we had been selling many fewer of those items. More strawberries, fewer French fries. More milk, less soda.”

Von Hengst keeps himself fit. He gets up at 6:30 a.m. and works out five days a week in his basement gym. He has coffee, takes out the couple’s 14-year-old shih tzu, Bebe, and fills the bird feeders. “I love watching the robins and other birds,” he says, including, according to Denise, a favorite sparrow he calls Cornelius. He is convinced the bird follows the couple when they go to Pancake Hollow, their vacation house in upstate New York.

The couple likes to dine at Il Pizzico, Cava Mezze and Mykonos Grill in Rockville, “but where I really like to go out to is to my house,” Von Hengst says. “A roasted piece of beautiful salmon, glazed with a little maple [syrup], some zucchini. And the advantage is you can take an extra cocktail because you don’t have to drive.”

Denise says, “Feeding people is Ype’s greatest joy. He was born to feed the world.” That passion is what keeps people streaming through Silver Diner’s doors. Except Denise. “I don’t go to the diner because I never get to eat. People come over; baby pictures come out. I haven’t been there in years,” she says with a chuckle.

David Hagedorn is the restaurant critic for Bethesda Magazine.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.