Suspect charged with murder in shooting of ex-girlfriend in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have charged a Derwood man with murder in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Sunday morning in Silver Spring, the department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Earl Walker, 47, of Derwood, faces first-degree murder and “other related charges” following his Sunday arrest in connection with the death of Monique Charles, 47, of Brooklyn, New York.

Walker is being held in a local hospital, where he was transported Sunday after suffering non-life-threatening injuries when he crashed his vehicle during a police pursuit, according to police. Attorney information and court records related to the fatal shooting were not immediately available on Maryland’s online court database as of Monday afternoon.

The charges stem from a homicide investigation into the shooting at a residence in the 1700 block of Imperial Drive in Silver Spring’s Forest Glen neighborhood. Around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the location for a report of gunfire, police said Sunday in a statement.

Responding officers found Charles suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds,” Monday’s release said. Charles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege Walker shot Charles multiple times as she was leaving the residence on Imperial Drive. The area is a neighborhood of single-family homes.

A witness to the shooting identified Walker as the suspect and told the responding officers that he drove away in a car, according to the release. The witness provided police with a description of the vehicle. The release did not say what type of vehicle.

Officers later responded to Walker’s residence in Derwood, police said. At the residence, officers saw Walker drive away in his car. They then attempted a traffic stop. When Walker did not comply and continued driving, officers engaged in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when Walker crashed and his car rolled over in the area of Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) and Rocky Road in Gaithersburg, according to police.

Walker was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with “minor” injuries, police said. Officers found a gun in Walker’s car, according to the release.

It was unclear Monday afternoon when Walker would be scheduled for a bail hearing in Montgomery County District Court in Rockville. The court was closed Monday for a federal holiday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.