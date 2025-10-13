‘No longer tenable’: MCPS to recommend closure of aging Silver Spring International Middle by 2031 

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will recommend the closure of the aging Silver Spring International Middle School by 2031 as part of its proposed six-year capital improvements program, Superintendent Thomas Taylor announced Monday.

In a 15-minute Zoom meeting Monday afternoon, Taylor told the Silver Spring International Middle School (SSIMS) community that he is planning to recommend the closure when he presents a preview of the district’s proposed 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) to community members on Tuesday.

Instead of replacing the middle school, MCPS will recommend the renovation of Eastern and Sligo middle schools in Silver Spring and then divide the SSIMS community between the updated facilities, Taylor told the group of about 70 in the online meeting.

“Eventually, five years down the road, we would like to move to a place where SSIMS … can become a holding school for the school district and no longer be a school that’s [operating] in its current state,” Taylor said during the meeting. “Now that’s dramatic news. It is probably different than what you expect, but it is in response to a lot of what we have heard from our parents and from our students and from our teachers, which is that the learning environment at SSIMS is no longer tenable.”

- Advertisement -

Taylor said no staff members would lose their jobs during the transition and the school district would continue to fix building issues at Silver Spring International “as things pop up.” He didn’t answer a number of questions posed by community members, saying he would “stick a pin” in many of them to revisit at a later point.

The school community has long been advocating for updates to the building at 313 Wayne Ave. that was originally built in 1934 to serve as the home of Montgomery Blair High School, which is now at 51 University Blvd. East in Silver Spring. The former high school was renovated in 1999 to house the middle school and Sligo Creek Elementary School.

Taylor said Monday that many of the past decisions surrounding the school building were “confounding” and “very troubling.”

“Making the conscious choice to have a school full of high school kids and decide that it’s no longer suitable for children, move those children to another site and then reopen the same site to another group of kids doesn’t make a ton of sense to me,” Taylor said. “Because if it wasn’t fit for one group of kids, I don’t understand … how it could magically be fit for another group of kids.”

In May 2023, the school board awarded a nearly $20.5 million contract to Gaithersburg-based Henley Construction Co. for an addition to Silver Spring International, according to school board documents. The project was to include construction of a gymnasium and locker room area connected to the school to replace a gym that isn’t connected to the school.

Montgomery County Planning board documents from 2022 noted the gym and locker rooms that were located separately from the main building caused difficulties “to students and staff with mobility challenges, especially during inclement weather.”

The project was also set to include additional spaces such as new science labs, according to MCPS.

While the gym space was completed and ready for students in August, the project was continuously delayed. In June, MCPS told the middle school community that it was pausing plans for other renovations to SSIMS because of “rising project costs” beyond what the district had budgeted – a result of improper planning in years past.

Megan DiNicola, president of the SSIMS Parent Teacher Student Association, told Bethesda Today in August that until this spring, the PTSA was under the impression the project would address the need for additional learning spaces and also for reconfiguring spaces such as stairwells, which presented safety concerns, and inadequate spaces for guidance counselors and staff.

- Advertisement -

DiNicola told Bethesda Today that the gym addition posed its own issues, and both sides of the building pose logistical and safety concerns for students walking outside, with Purple Line construction occurring on one side and parking lots on the other side, she said.

Construction crews are installing track along Wayne Avenue in front of the school as part of the 16-mile light-rail line that will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton. The Purple Line is expected to be completed in 2027.

During Monday’s online meeting, Taylor told the school community that the building “does not have a long future ahead of us.” The Purple Line construction and the number of students who walk to school posed additional challenges, he said.

“This is a recipe for trouble, and I am very concerned, not just in light of recent events in our community, but … it is not set up for our success,” Taylor said, referring to the recent death of two students who were struck by vehicles.

Taylor said the district had limited options; one was to rebuild the middle school in another location and another was to divide the school community among the renovated schools.

“Option No. 1 is a little bit of a pain point for us because there really isn’t a location suitable for a middle school within the attendance zone that we can identify,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the plan to close the school and renovate Eastern Middle at 300 University Blvd. and Silgo Middle at 1401 Dennis Ave. would be featured heavily in his recommendation for the 2027-2032 CIP. Taylor is slated to present a preview of his recommendation Monday night at 6 p.m.

“I am so sorry that it has taken so long for MCPS to act on the very real concern that the SSIMS families have expressed,” Taylor said. “And there’s a long way for us to go.”