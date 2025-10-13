High school football week 6: Only one unbeaten team remains in MoCo

With some schools celebrating homecoming, last week’s top matchups featured high intensity. Bethesda Today was in Olney on Friday night as the No. 4 Good Counsel Falcons fell to rival No. 1 DeMatha Stags 7-0 in what was a high-quality defensive battle — the game was scoreless through three and a half quarters

All rankings are from The Washington Post going into the game.

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

No. 6 Quince Orchard fends off No. 16 Sherwood in battle of unbeatens

- Advertisement -

The Quince Orchard Cougars (6-0) jumped out to a 21-0 third-quarter lead over the Sherwood Warriors (5-1) at home on Friday night before Sherwood junior quarterback Matthew Larsen had touchdown passes of 46, 59, and 25 yards to tie the game 21-21. A 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Cougars junior running back Jaheim Bond broke the tie to give his team a 28-21 lead. Another 13-yard score by Cougars sophomore back Jeremiah Williams extended the lead. A late touchdown run by Warriors junior running back Frankie Saunders cut the game 35-28, but it was too little too late as the Cougars prevailed in what was their toughest matchup of the season. It was a statement win for the Cougars as they become the only unbeaten team in Montgomery County and remain atop the Class 4A West standings. They travel to Clarksburg High School on Thursday to face the Coyotes (3-3). Meanwhile for the Warriors, the loss marks the first of the season. They will also play on Thursday, hosting the Wootton Patriots (2-4).

Churchill bounces back in dominant win over Gaithersburg

The Churchill Bulldogs (5-1) got back in the win column on the road Thursday night, as they defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (2-4) 51-7. Bulldogs senior running back Noah Zhang rushed for three touchdowns and junior quarterback Hunter Humphries tossed two scores. The Bulldogs are on the road again this week, as they travel to Germantown to take on the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (3-3) on Friday. The Trojans are also on the road Friday, as they face the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4-2).

Bethesda-Chevy Chase gets to .500 with win over Walter Johnson

It was a back-and-forth battle in Bethesda between the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (3-3) and the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-4), as the two teams traded touchdowns to make the score 21-21 heading into the fourth quarter. A 6-yard touchdown run by Barons senior wide receiver Jack Nucci gave his team a 28-21 lead and eventually the win, with less than five minutes left in the game. The Barons got back to even .500 and will look to get over that mark for the first time this season Friday as they host the Blake Bengals (5-1). Walter Johnson is on the road on Thursday night against the Northwest Jaguars (3-3).

Paint Branch blanks Springbrook

The Paint Branch Panthers (5-1) did all their scoring in the first half – 63 points — in a shutout win at the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-6) on Friday night. Panthers senior quarterback Vincent Do threw for 229 yards and four touchdown passes. Backup junior Leoul Solomon had a touchdown of his own. Junior running back Alijah Bah ran for 190 yards on six carries (averaging 31.7 yards per carry) for four touchdowns. The win marks the fifth straight for the Panthers, while the Blue Devils remain winless. The Panthers begin a two-game homestand on Friday, hosting the Whitman Vikings (3-3). The Blue Devils will try to get their first win of the season at the Blair Blazers on Thursday night (2-4).

Blake defeats Magruder

The Blake Bengals (5-1) defeated the Magruder Colonels (1-5) 49-7 at home on Friday night, with Bengals junior quarterback Wilton Cameron throwing for 294 yards and 5 touchdowns. Bengals senior wide receiver Armani Fowlkes had a game of his own, hauling in five receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals are on the road for their next two games, starting this Friday against B-CC. Magruder is at home Friday, hosting the Kennedy Cavaliers (4-2).