Following GOP victories at the national level, MoCo Republicans look inward 

The annual Montgomery County GOP convention at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Gaithersburg on Saturday was part victory lap, part call to action.

Over the past year, Republicans took control of the White House and the U.S. Senate in Washington. The party held on to a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and conservatives remained in control of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In June, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court ruled against Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the county school board, handing a victory to the plaintiffs in Mahmoud v. Taylor. The case concerned parents’ rights to opt their children out of reading certain books in the MCPS curriculum when the themes in those books conflicted with their religious beliefs.

Locally, a majority of voters in 2024 supported a Republican-led effort to limit the county executive to two terms, preventing Democrat Marc Elrich from seeking re-election in 2026.

“Tell me, are we on the right path?” asked Dennis Melby, past chair of the Montgomery County Republican Party, asked those in attendance at the convention. The crowd, more than 100 strong, cheered in response.

At the same time, Republican leaders in the county recognize that it remains a Democratic stronghold where their influence on local politics is limited. There is currently no Republican representation on the County Council or in the county’s state and federal delegations.

Data from the Maryland State Board of Elections shows that 403,843 of Montgomery County’s 683,515 eligible active voters on Oct. 20, 2024, were registered Democrats. Of the remaining eligible active voters, less than 100,000 were registered Republicans.

Svitlana Roman, one of the plaintiffs in Mahmoud v. Taylor who spoke at Saturday’s convention, referenced reporting from Bethesda Today that found only 43 families across MCPS had opted their children out of books as of Sept. 18.

Ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 26, MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor announced that the district would be sending home one-page overviews of topics and readings every nine weeks that classes will cover, which he referred to as a “refrigerator curriculum,” in order to allow families to opt out of books if they choose.

Taylor said the district would have a centralized process to allow families to opt out of lessons due to religious beliefs that included submitting a request form. If a family opts out of a particular book or assignment, an alternative assignment is created for the student.

Roman, who argued that the books at issue in the Supreme Court case conflicted with her family’s Ukrainian Orthodox beliefs, took the small number of requested opt outs as a sign that many MCPS families still are not aware of the content of lessons or their right to object.

“While we’re celebrating, these materials are still in the schools,” Roman said. “My point is, please share the message. Please let people know it’s still an ongoing fight, because the Supreme Court decision is not final in that respect.”

Reardon Sullivan, chair of the Montgomery County Republican Party and a past candidate for county executive, spoke on Saturday about the need to use different tactics in the county when compared to other parts of the state.

Sullivan directed party members to focus on reaching out to independents and “low-propensity voters” like those who did not vote in the 2024 race for an open seat in Congressional District 6.

That seat is now held by Rep. April McClain Delaney, a Democrat. She defeated Republican Neil Parrott, a former state delegate from Hagerstown, in the general election.

“We have to start to expect to win,” said Chris Burnett of Gaithersburg, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the District 6 seat in 2026. “We have to start changing the narrative from poking the Democrats to beating them.”

When speaking to potential Republican voters, Sullivan encouraged party members to ask “simple questions” about “basic kitchen table issues,” such as whether a person’s taxes have increased and whether they have seen any benefits as a result.

“Basically, we are in the marketing business,” Sullivan said. “People do business with, and vote for, people that they like. We need to help educate these people.”

Sullivan said Republicans in the county should make an effort to get out of their echo chambers by utilizing new technology such as phone banking and connecting with potential voters at nonpartisan community events like fairs.

“Montgomery County is really ground zero for turning Maryland around,” Sullivan said. “Bottom line: We can’t change anything until we get Republicans elected. That’s what we need to do.”