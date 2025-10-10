‘Change is hard’: Planning Board chair acknowledges opposition to University Boulevard Corridor Plan

A plan focused on increasing housing, improving pedestrian safety and reducing traffic issues along a stretch of University Boulevard from Silver Spring to Wheaton has generated more community opposition than planning officials anticipated, Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Artie Harris told Bethesda Today on Thursday.

“Change is hard for people and we know that there’s always some opposition. Yes, there’s more than we thought. But, you know, we work through that,” Harris said after the board voted Thursday to approve a proposed zoning text amendment related to the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. “Hopefully, through educating people as we go along in the process, there’s less and less opposition.”

Harris said planning officials would keep pushing forward and “advocating for things we think are best for our county.”

The proposed zoning text amendment (ZTA), creating an overlay zone which reflects the land use, development standards and recommendations of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan, now heads to the County Council for a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.

In September, the council held two public hearings on the proposed plan, which has generated opposition from residents who fear it will cause them to be displaced, increase traffic and overcrowding in schools and put pressure on current infrastructure. More than 150 people turned out for a Sept. 10 hearing at Montgomery Clair High School in Silver Spring.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has also been an outspoken critic of the plan, saying it threatens housing affordability and that residents have been out of the planning process.

Those who support the plan have shown up in smaller numbers at public hearings. They have generally expressed support for the planned improvements to pedestrian safety and the potential for upzoning to allow for more diverse types of housing along the corridor.

The plan includes recommendations focused on zoning, pedestrian connectivity and transit-oriented growth along a 3.5-mile stretch of the state road from Four Corners in Silver Spring to Wheaton. The plan also explores opportunities to:

Provide dedicated transit lanes along University Boulevard and Colesville Road;

Support bus rapid transit, create bikeway and walkway networks, and widen sidewalks; and

Rezone commercial, institutional and residential properties that border University Boulevard.

Passage of the proposed ZTA would create an overlay zone that will cover the entire boundary area of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. If approved by the council, the amendment would allow implementation of zoning changes, land use and development standards that the plan recommends.

The plan is under review by the council’s Planning, Housing and Parks Committee, which can also suggest changes to the overlay zone. On Sept. 29, the committee agreed that the Kemp Mill Shopping Center, Yeshiva of Greater Washington – a religious school – and Kemp Mill Urban Park should be removed from the plan’s boundaries following concerns raised by the area’s Jewish community.

During Thursday’s Planning Board meeting, county planner Ben Berbert discussed the proposed ZTA and small revisions to clarify language regarding development standards.

In addition, planners discussed land uses listed in the proposal. According to planning documents, construction of accessory dwelling units would be allowed, as would non-residential uses, such as daycare centers, small professional services offices and businesses with home-based occupations. Prohibited property uses would include car washes, filling stations, auto repair shops and drive-thrus, as well as medical and scientific manufacturing and production, self-storage and storage facilities.

Board Vice Chair Mitra Pedoeem, who is leaving her post after two years following the board’s Thursday vote to appoint Commissioner Josh Linden to serve as vice chair, said she was concerned about a development standard calling for a 10-foot minimum setback, meaning new home developments abutting University Boulevard must be set back at least 10 feet from the property line.

Pedoeem said that the standard would place homes too close to the street and negatively impact residents living there.

“A street has a lot of gas. You want to have people to breathe better, to be able to open their windows and not have noise or breathe the gasoline,” Pedoeem said.

Berbert said the setback requirement reflects urban planning thinking that placing buildings closer to roadways creates a feeling of density and “tends to start slowing traffic down.” He also noted the plan recommends creating wider sidewalks with buffers that would create further separation of homes from the street.

“By slowing the vehicle traffic down slightly, you start making the whole environment safer for bikes and pedestrians as a whole,” Berbert said.

Linden, who said he supported the 10-foot setback, noted the conversation served as a reminder that planners should pay more attention to the “quality of life in the home.”

Linden is now serving a one-year term as vice chair of the Planning Board. Pedoeem will remain on the board.