Three Upcounty incumbent state legislators, led by Sen. Nancy King, file for re-election as slate

Three incumbent state legislators from District 39 filed Friday for re-election as a slate, setting up what arguably may be the most contentious race for the Maryland General Assembly within Montgomery County in the run-up to the Democratic primary in June 2026.

Veteran Sen. Nancy King, who serves as the Maryland Senate’s majority leader, was joined on the slate by Dels. Lesley Lopez and W. Gregory Wims, along with a non-incumbent, Robert Wu—a member of the Gaithersburg City Council since 2015.

The Upcounty district—which includes Clarksburg, Germantown and Montgomery Village as well as a portion of Gaithersburg—is represented in Annapolis by one senator and three members of the House of Delegates. The slate announced Friday is seeking to deny renomination to another District 39 incumbent, Del. Gabriel Acevero, who has frequently been at odds with his District 39 colleagues, politically and personally, since he was first elected in 2018.

“In these very challenging times, I stand ready to carry on my efforts to ensure that all members of our community are supported, safeguarded and valued. I look forward to working alongside this committed team of public servants to achieve the goals that reflect our shared dedication to District 39 and the State of Maryland,” King—who has served in Annapolis for nearly 25 years–said in a news release issued by the “Team 39” slate.

- Advertisement -

Acevero was also targeted by a similar slate effort in 2022 but survived—finishing second in a four-way race to win one of the three delegate nominations available for the general election ballot in the predominantly Democratic district.

Five-way primary contest

This time around, there will be at least a five-way primary contest in the district—with Lopez, Wims and Wu facing Acevero and Amar Mukunda, who filed to run last month. While Acevero did not respond to a request for comment Friday, Mukunda criticized the slate formed by King and two of the other incumbents during an interview this week.

Voicing a theme of generational change frequently heard in today’s national Democratic Party, Mukunda—a 32-year-old engineer and entrepreneur–declared: “I think across the country, people are really fed up with the Democratic establishment—whether that’s [U.S. Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer or [former U.S. House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi or anyone. We should be working together but, unfortunately, too often young Democrats with new ideas are being held back by establishment candidates.”

Mukunda, who grew up in Montgomery County and moved into District 39 earlier this year after earning a master’s degree at California’s Stanford University, said he had discussed his candidacy with King as well as Lopez and Wims early last summer and “they all kind of made it clear to me that there was not going to be any slate.”

King, however, denied that Mukunda was told there would not be a slate. “Back in the summer, we did not have a slate put together by any means,” she acknowledged in an interview. “But I would never have ruled that out. I told him that we had not put a slate together yet, but we were still looking at the possibility.”

Slating has not been uncommon in Montgomery County’s state legislative districts in recent years: The practice can provide a boost to candidates who are less adept at fundraising, and who benefit from having campaign costs shared by candidates with heftier campaign treasuries.

“It’s just easier to run with a slate—to pool your money and do your literature [together],” said King, first elected to the House of Delegates in 2002 before moving to the state Senate five years later.

However, Wims, a former director of the Upcounty Regional Services Center in Germantown, was by all accounts a reluctant recruit to the slate, and is said to have finally agreed to join it in the past couple of weeks.

- Advertisement -

Wims was appointed to his seat in April 2023 by the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee (MCDCC) when his predecessor, Del. Kirill Reznik, resigned to join the administration of Gov. Wes Moore (D). “The conversations that I have had were that Greg Wims promised, when he was appointed, that he was not going to slate with anyone,” Mukunda asserted.

Two sources, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, confirmed that Wims—when interviewed by the MCDCC -– said he would not join a slate if he sought election to a full term in the House of Delegates in 2026. Wims did not respond to a request for comment.

For his part, Mukunda—a graduate of Bethesda’s Walt Whitman High School—acknowledged that, last summer, he had “two or three exploratory conversations” about the possibility of running for delegate instead in Bethesda/Chevy Chase-based District 16.

Four candidates have filed for the three House seats from District 16: Del. Marc Korman, first elected in 2014; Del. Sarah Wolek, appointed to fill a vacancy in 2023; Del. Teresa Woorman, appointed in 2025; and Tazeen Ahmad, a former president of the Women’s Democratic Club of Montgomery County.

“In June of this year, for about a week, there was a lot of pressure encouraging me to run in District 16,” said Mukunda, saying it was coming from “folks outside of Montgomery County, folks in the legislature … . What it boils down to is they don’t like Teresa Woorman, and I guess they saw me as an exciting young person who happened to go to high school there.”

Woorman’s appointment by the MCDCC last year followed a selection process punctuated by controversy.

Mukunda said he had rejected entreaties to run in District 16 because he didn’t want to move out of District 39, adding: “Frankly, the encouragement to run in District 16 was part of the same pattern of the establishment trying to push out young Democrats. You see what’s happening in District 16–where two more established Democrats are teaming up, and they’re leaving out the young people of color, young women of color in this case”—a reference to Wolek and Woorman.

“It’s an unfortunate pattern, across the board, where you see established Democrats really trying to do everything they can to try to hold back young Democrats.”

Korman and state Sen. Sara Love have formed a slate in that district, which does not include Wolek, who is of South Asian ancestry, and Woorman, who is of Latino heritage. Although the 44-year-old Korman is the senior member of the District 16 delegation, he is in fact nearly two years younger than Wolek, who turns 46 next month.

Korman sidestepped a direct response Friday to Mukunda’s comments, saying in a brief interview, “I’m focused on my race in District 16, and working for the people of District 16.”

When Korman and Love slated together in March, they left the door ajar to possibly adding other candidates to their slate in the future, saying in a press release: “At this time, no decisions have been made regarding other campaign team members.” With about four and a half months to go until the filing deadline for the 2026 primary, no other candidates have so far been added to their slate.

Most diverse district

In contrast to District 16, whose population is about two-thirds white, District 39 is one of the most diverse political jurisdictions in Montgomery County. Less than 30% is white, with residents of Hispanic heritage comprising about 27% of the district, compared to a 22% Black population and 19% Asian population, according to state planning documents. Both Acevero and Wims are Black; Mukunda – whose parents immigrated from India and Pakistan—and Wu are of Asian descent.

In addition to forming a company–which he later sold–to educate young people in computer coding, and then starting an investment firm, Mukunda’s background includes four years as assistant director of a Baltimore-based organization devoted to intervention among young people to prevent gun violence and drug overdoses.

He said this experience will guide many of his legislative priorities if he is sent to Annapolis. “If you look at our schools in District 39, especially the Watkins Mill [High School] cluster but many others as well, there are serious, serious issues with young people involved in [living on] the street, there are serious issues with youth homeliness, there are lots of fights,” he said.

“District 39 is consistently the last district to get resources,” Mukunda complained, pointing the finger at recent divisions within the district’s delegation. “…It starts with the fact that our delegation can’t get along and doesn’t sponsor legislation together. I came into this race wanting to work with everybody, and I still want to work with everyone.”

Louis Peck has covered politics at the local, state and national level for more than five decades, and is a contributing editor at Bethesda Magazine.