Man held without bond after allegedly assaulting women at Silver Spring senior living facility

A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted several female residents at a senior living facility in Silver Spring’s Four Corners neighborhood on Wednesday night, Montgomery County police said in a news release Friday.

Darrell Dwayne Cousar, 31, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, third-degree sex offense, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct related to the incident at The Oaks at Four Corners, police said.

On Friday afternoon, a Montgomery County District Court judge ordered Cousar to be held without bail pending a mental health evaluation, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Cousar is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.

A public defender is representing Cousar, according to digital court records. The Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment from Cousar’s attorney.

A property manager for The Oaks at Four Corners did not respond Friday afternoon to Bethesda Today’s phone call and email requests for comment on the incident.

According to police, officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to The Oaks at Four Corners at 321 University Blvd. West for a report of a burglary. Upon investigation, detectives determined a man had assaulted an “elderly” woman to force his way into the “secure” building.

While inside the building, the man knocked on residents’ doors and assaulted a second woman when she opened her door, police said. The man also attempted to sexually assault a third woman after she opened her door and saw him exposing himself.

“The victim screamed for help, causing other residents to come out of their rooms to help her,” police said. That prompted the man to run out of the building while residents called 911.

Responding officers received a description of the suspect and began to search the area, police said.

The department said police responded “a short time later” to a separate report of a trespasser in a building in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike. Responding officers found the trespasser, later identified as Cousar, and determined he matched the description of the suspect allegedly involved in the incidents at the senior living facility.

During a “show-up procedure,” the senior living facility residents who had been assaulted positively identified him as the person who entered the building and attacked them, police said.

Cousar was later taken into custody and transported to the county’s central processing unit.