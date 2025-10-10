From Bethesda Magazine: Thoughtful renovations bring three 100-year-old homes into their next era

Grand remodel

Dave Goch began dreaming of having a house in Bethesda’s Edgemoor neighborhood when he moved into a townhouse across the street 25 years ago. He looked over and admired the upscale enclave. A decade later, he and his wife, Linsey, moved there. “We love the unique character: It’s close to the urban area but full of trees and wildlife,” says Dave, a 59-year-old attorney. “It’s especially magical for kids.”

When the family outgrew that house (their kids are now 13 and 15) Linsey, a 46-year-old paralegal, started searching Edgemoor for a larger one. She asked her agent to inquire about a house a few blocks away that she’d always admired even though it wasn’t on the market. “We toured the house and she fell in love with it, and I fell in love with the backyard,” Dave says. In less than two weeks, they bought the elegant five-bedroom 1923 Tudor in the spring of 2022 in as-is condition and got to work expanding the 4,255 square feet of living space.

The exterior was charming, but the interior needed a major overhaul. “We wanted it to be one of the grande dames of the neighborhood, an old house that looks elegant and appropriate for its age, but everything inside is new,” Dave says. Their team included Omar Shawqi of Structure, a custom home building and renovation firm in North Bethesda, and Luke Olson of GTM Architects in Bethesda.

The Goch family’s kitchen. Photo credit: Jenn Verrier

Olson worked within the existing footprint, reimagining all four levels to create 5,510 square feet of livable space that’s practical and comfortable for a busy family of four. All paths now lead to the expanded gourmet kitchen, the dining room was relocated to a former office, and the old dining room was divided into three practical uses—a butler’s pantry, mudroom and powder room. The formerly chopped-up second floor layout now features an owners’ suite with a walk-in closet, two bedrooms with en suite baths, and a relocated and improved laundry room.

Updates to the exterior included new windows, trim and paint. Photo credit: Jenn Verrier

The house has great street presence, so the exterior was just refreshed with new windows, trim and paint. The major exterior change was converting a seldom-used screened porch in the rear into a light-filled breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen. Olson also designed a detached two-car garage on the side of the lot that doesn’t infringe on the backyard.

The original basement was scary, with an old boiler and a 6-foot-high beamed ceiling with droopy ductwork. “We decided that it absolutely had to be redone,” Dave says. That meant digging down 4 feet and underpinning the house’s foundation, which was a complicated process. Olson has worked on many older houses and has encountered low ceilings, crawl spaces, and even cellars with dirt floors. “If you’re willing to spend more to capture that previously unusable space, it’s worth it,” he says.

The lower level now has 9-foot ceilings, a spacious gym, a guest bedroom suite, a stone-walled wine cellar and natural light in every room. “The renovation would have been incomplete without adding the square footage and optimizing that huge footprint belowground,” Dave says.

While the basement is the parents’ domain, the kids’ zone is on the top floor. A new roof dormer provided adequate headroom to turn the former attic into a bright loft-like retreat accessed via a new code-compliant staircase. In addition to an extra bedroom and bathroom, there’s a playroom with a media area, gaming nook, pinball machine and giant disco ball. “We wanted a house where our kids could grow up and have a lot of fun,” Dave says.

The couple had definite ideas about the interior style and handled the design themselves, making selections with the builder. “Linsey did a lot of research, and we chose every fixture and color carefully,” Dave says. There are bold wallpaper patterns in the bathrooms and butler’s pantry, and the foyer has a fantastic formality with a timeless checkerboard tile floor and new wall paneling painted glossy white. They saved the original front door, replacing the glass and giving it a fresh coat of black paint. Outside, gas lights from New Orleans cast a warm glow at night. “The project took on a life of its own, but we got it done in 13 months and have no regrets,” Dave says. “We didn’t just have a dream; we were able to realize it.”

Farm charm

The stately brick home on Quincy Street in the Village of Martin’s Additions neighborhood of Chevy Chase was built in 1921 by a family who occupied it for decades. It was a house filled with family, friends and good memories, and that is just what Renee Redpath envisioned for her family—which includes her husband, Tyson, three children and two dogs—when she found the six-bedroom, 3,650-square-foot house in 2020.

The Chevy Chase house was built in 1921. Photo credit: Anice Hoachlander

“It had all of this rich history and a large lot, a chicken coop, the ruins of an old well, and an original carriage house garage,” she says. The house also needed a lot of work, but that wasn’t a deterrent for Redpath. “It was unique, built solid as a rock, and I’ll admit I am a sucker for a story,” she says.

After purchasing the house, she connected with architect Ellen Hatton of BarneseVanze Architects in Georgetown and Zantzinger, a builder based in D.C. Redpath and Hatton clicked, and Redpath knew instantly that Hatton, who has numerous historic homes in her portfolio, understood her goal of an updated house that honors its history. “We wanted it to make sense in a country setting,” Redpath says. “We didn’t want to open up every room.”

A pom-pom fringe on the Roman shades adds a playful touch to a dining area. Photo credit: Anice Hoachlander

To that end, they kept some of the original footprint, including the entry foyer, the formal dining room and the living room, where they converted a gas fireplace back to wood-burning. They refreshed some elements, such as the original stair millwork and the interior door and window trim, but restained them a richer tone. “In older homes, dark trim can feel heavy, but in this case we lightened up the wood floors, so it works well,” Hatton says. New chevron-patterned wood flooring runs throughout the house, adding a sophisticated and classic element.

The living room is the family’s hub, and they entertain frequently, so they wanted a drink station near the center of the first-floor plan. Hatton made more space for mingling by removing a door and walls around the basement stairs and designed a wet bar to fit in the hallway outside the dining room. “It looks like it could have always been there,” Redpath says.

A wall of doors offers a smooth transition from the family room to a deck. Photo credit: Anice Hoachlander

Additions boost the square footage to 4,515 and include one in the rear and one side bump-out that accommodate the kitchen, pantry, casual dining area and family room. The kitchen is white and bright and scaled for modern family life with a big center island topped with marble, which also runs up the wall for a backsplash. A walk-in pantry with natural light from a street-facing window is tucked out of sight behind a pocket door and provides extra storage and work surfaces. Beyond the kitchen, a gracious family room spans the back of the house and is highlighted by floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead to a deck; there’s also a patio below.

Design inspiration came from chic London townhouses and Brooklyn brownstones. Photo credit: Anice Hoachlander

Helping Redpath blend the old with the new was designer Anne Culley of Anne Culley Interiors in D.C., who found inspiration in chic London townhouses and Brooklyn brownstones. She highlighted the dark wood tones with a variety of colors and patterns for a fun, unexpected mix. The living room wallpaper has chickens on it, a nod to the rural history of the house. Outside, the red brick was whitewashed for a clean, crisp look.

“We purchased an old house because we wanted an old house, and went in knowing it wouldn’t be simple,” Redpath says. “But it was worth it.”

Perfect fit

One renovation project tends to lead to another, especially in a century-old house. The reconfigured kitchen in Ben and Kristine Gielow’s house in Chevy Chase Village is the second phase of a two-part remodel of the 1924 stone and stucco bungalow. “This is our first old house, and we love it, but we weren’t sure what we were getting into,” Ben says. “We did know that getting the kitchen right was super important.”

For the pair of 45-year-old lawyers, it all started with the back porch. In 2021, a year after they purchased the house, the couple enlisted Silver Spring-based Gilday Renovations to convert a rear porch into a home office. It was during the peak of COVID-19, when the couple and their two children—now 10 and 11—were working and schooling in the house. The porch and kitchen share a common wall, so they had to consider the impact of the first remodel on phase two.

Two years later, the kitchen remodel began. The flow of the original 1920s layout had minimal counter space, an awkwardly placed fridge and lots of swinging door passageways. “It’s on a corner lot, so site constraints ruled out an addition,” says Kevin Gilday, president of Gilday Renovations. Closing off two of the five doors allowed him to design a more practical floor plan, which improved the circulation and made way for more cabinetry.

The Gielows loved the trio of original windows on the outside wall and felt the sink was perfectly situated beneath them, so they kept the arrangement. The windows were restored and still have the old-fashioned wavy glass. The refrigerator was the problem. Adequate clearance is key to a comfortable and efficient small kitchen. “The minimum walkway is 36 inches,” says Gilday, who achieved that by recessing the fridge and a separate freezer column into an unused pantry. There was a spare 2 feet behind the fridge wall, so he took the opportunity to wedge in a coffee bar and beverage cooler, with a deep storage cabinet above.

Closing off two doorways allowed for more cabinetry and a practical floor plan. Photo credit: Morgan Howarth

The couple wanted extra prep surfaces and a spot to sit and chat with the cook or grab a snack, so an island was a must-have. Gilday designer Leslie Roosevelt went on a mission to find an inspiration kitchen with a very small island on Pinterest, and the homeowners coincidentally pinned the very same one. She made it happen with a diminutive 4-by-2-foot island with a 12-inch-deep cabinet. “The cabinet is very efficient, and big enough for a spaghetti pot, some pans, and plates,” Gilday says. Roosevelt sketched the island’s custom legs and had them fabricated out of steel by a local iron shop and painted black.

The designer and homeowners also agreed on the greenish-gray cabinet color. They wanted to keep the style classic and in sync with the period of the house. “We gave it a lot of thought and tried several shades before choosing this one,” Ben says. The room gets morning light, so the color changes slightly throughout the day. They let the cabinets be the color in the room and kept the walls neutral. Nine-foot ceilings help create an open feeling, and Gilday ran the cabinets all the way up and topped them with substantial crown molding for a finished look.

The clever transformation made use of every square inch in this kitchen, without compromising on style or performance. “When you can’t build an addition onto an old house, you do what you can do,” Gilday says. The homeowners are pleased with the look, the open flow, and especially the island. “It’s great,” Ben says. “Our boys eat breakfast there every morning.”