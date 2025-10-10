Dozens attend prayer vigil for 11-year-old girl killed in school bus collision  

Dozens of voices singing the hymn “Amazing Grace” filled the sanctuary Friday night at the Church of Christ at Manor Woods in Rockville as community members came together to mourn the death of 11-year-old Summer Lim, an Earle B. Wood Middle School student who was killed when she was struck by a school bus while riding her bicycle Thursday afternoon.

“We have neighbors who have just experienced unimaginable loss — the death of a child. While we cannot know their pain, we are, along with them, heartbroken,” Executive Pastor Mark Lewis told the crowd at the church at 5300 Norbeck Road.

According to Montgomery County police, Summer died after she was struck by a Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) bus around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Russet Road and Bauer Drive in Rockville.

A preliminary investigation determined the school bus was traveling east on Bauer Drive and was turning right onto Russett Road when it collided with the girl on her bicycle as she traveled east on Bauer Drive. At the time of the crash, the school bus was transporting students from the middle school.

First responders found Summer toward the rear of the school bus and, despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Friday in a statement. The bus driver and students on the bus were not injured in the collision.

At Friday night’s vigil, community members filled the pews, occasionally hugging and comforting one another. Relatives placed a photo of Summer in front of the crowd during the service. Senior Pastor Carl Sweatman told those gathered that they were not alone and the community had come together to “grieve, to weep, to hold each other close and to pray for each other.”

Hours earlier, as school let out at roughly 3 p.m., students walked along the sidewalks of Bauer Drive toward its intersection with Russett Road while staff watched. Groups of students left flowers at the intersection where the collision occurred. Some bowed their heads and spent a few moments at the growing memorial of flowers and stuffed animals placed at the site.

Eighth grader Noelia Sargent said she left school early to walk with her mother Katia Sargent to the site and leave flowers for Summer. Noelia said she didn’t know Summer, but the student’s death was a shock to the school community and had hit her hard.

Heidi Slatcoff, principal of Wood Middle, informed the school community about the fatal collision Thursday night in a community letter.

“I can’t tell you how heartbreaking this is for all of us here at Wood Middle,” Slatcoff said in the letter. “Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved this child. No parent should ever lose a child, and no community is ever fully prepared for a loss like this.”

On Friday, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today via email that the district would continue to provide access to school counselors, psychologists and support staff at the school for as long as needed.

During Friday night’s vigil, county police Chaplain Rich Carter lit a candle in the front of the sanctuary in honor of Summer, saying it served as a reminder that “in darkness, a single flame brings hope.”