Police identify 11-year-old cyclist killed in collision with MCPS school bus 

Montgomery County police have identified the 11-year-old girl who was killed while riding her bicycle when she was struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon in Rockville, police said Friday in a statement.

Summer Lim, a student at Earle B. Wood Middle School at 14615 Bauer Drive, died Thursday after the collision with the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) bus. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the area of Russet Road and Bauer Drive, police said on social media and during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the incident at 3:12 p.m.

According to the Friday press release, the preliminary investigation found that the school bus was traveling east on Bauer Drive and was turning right onto Russett Road when it collided with the cyclist. Lim was also traveling east on Bauer Drive when the collision happened.

“Lim was located at the rear of the school bus,” the Friday statement said. “Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police said Thursday that Lim lived in the area of the collision. At the time of the crash, the school bus was transporting students from the middle school. The bus driver and students on the bus were not injured in the collision.

“This is heartbreaking news for our school system and our community,” Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor said during a Thursday press briefing with police at Bauer Drive and Greenspan Lane. “No words can truly capture the pain that our school community is feeling at this time. This is every parent’s worst nightmare and every educator’s greatest fear.”

The bus driver was taken to another location following the collision to meet with MCPS and police crisis teams, according to officials. A second bus was “dispatched to the scene, and all students were transferred and transported to a reunification location,” police said Thursday evening in a release.

Taylor told reporters Thursday that a crisis response team of counselors and central services employees was at the middle school to offer counseling and emotional support to students and families. He noted the county’s Department of Health Human Services has also reached out to offer additional support services.

On Friday, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today via email that the district was continuing Friday to provide access to school counselors, psychologists and support staff at the school.

López added that “teachers will have guidance on how to support students and help connect anyone who may need extra care.”

Students can access counseling support at any time during the school day and the district will continue to “offer these supports for as long as they are needed,” López said.

Heidi Slatcoff, principal of Wood Middle, informed the school community about the fatal collision Thursday night in a community letter.

“I can’t tell you how heartbreaking this is for all of us here at Wood Middle,” Slatcoff said in the letter. “Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved this child. No parent should ever lose a child, and no community is ever fully prepared for a loss like this.”

A community prayer gathering was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night at the Church of Christ at Manor Woods at 5300 Norbeck Road in Rockville, according to a post on NextDoor. All are invited “no matter your faith background.”

“Together we will share in the grief and in expressing love and support for the family of the 11-year-old girl who tragically died yesterday, her friends, teachers, schoolmates, neighbors, the bus driver and others affected,” the post by Matt Wright said.

Karla Carter, who lives in the neighborhood and was at the scene of the collision, told Bethesda Today on Thursday evening that her daughter is a sixth grader at the middle school. “It’s just sad,” Carter said. “She walks to school every day and so I just can’t imagine. …. This is really hard for us. We’re still waiting to hear if it [was] somebody from her classroom.”

Police spokesperson Shiera Goff said Thursday evening it would take time for the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit to determine how the collision occurred. Whether charges will be filed won’t be determined until the investigation is completed. Such investigations can take several weeks to months to complete, Goff said.

Thursday’s incident marked the second traffic death of an MCPS student in less than three weeks. On the night of Sept. 21, James Evert Anderson, 16, of Kensington died after he was struck by an SUV in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West. Anderson was a student and varsity baseball player at Wheaton High School.

When asked how MCPS is addressing road safety for students, Taylor said, “this is terribly concerning for us, and certainly the urgency is apparent.

“We have already begun the process of evaluating walk zones for our schools and looking at the metrics in which we use to measure what makes a walk zone,” he said. “Pedestrian safety is critically important, but also road safety is critically important. And I think that this is an opportunity for us to pause and for us to focus on what really matters, and making sure that our kids arrive to school safely and get home safely every day.”

Peter Gray, a member of the steering committee for the Montgomery County Families for Safe Streets, an organization focused on providing support for families and friends of traffic victims, told Bethesda Today on Friday that more needed to be done to address pedestrian safety.

“Both the county and the state need to have much, much more vigorous plans to address issues of systemic [traffic safety issues],” Gray said. “Everybody has good intentions, and we do understand that the resources are limited, but that’s not much comfort for the families and loved ones involved.”