‘We are damage control’: Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center officially opens 

Jason Perkins-Cohen, Maryland’s deputy secretary of labor, noted Thursday during a visit to Wheaton that ribbon cuttings for new workforce centers are usually “completely joyous” occasions.

But Thursday’s official opening of the Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center at the Wheaton American Job Center had a slightly different tone amid threats of more federal job cuts and a government shutdown that is in its second week.

“We know the origins of this are not joyous at all,” Perkins-Cohen said during the opening ceremony at the center on Georgia Avenue. “We know that Montgomery County is the hardest-hit county in Maryland by the federal workforce reductions.”

According to Perkins-Cohen, more than 2,000 county residents lost their jobs when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began issuing reduction-in-force notices to its employees March 31 as part of an effort to “optimize” its workforce.

By that time, thousands of probationary employees at the department’s agencies had already been terminated in what County Council President Kate Stewart on Thursday called “the Valentine’s Day massacre.”

“We were on the dais that day receiving videos and text messages and phone calls from our constituents … who had to stand in line at the [Food and Drug Administration] and at [Health Resources and Services Administration] and not know whether or not their badge was going to work as they walked through,” Stewart said. “And it was listening to that when the idea came together about Mobilize Montgomery.”

Mobilize Montgomery is a partnership between the county government, the Maryland Department of Labor, WorkSource Montgomery, the Montgomery County Economic Development Center, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and others.

The goal of the Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center will be to help county residents who are former federal employees and contractors update their resumes, pursue new training or certifications and explore alternate career paths.

The center will be staffed by personnel from WorkSource Montgomery and the Jewish Social Service Agency. Michael Covin, himself a former federal employee, will lead the team. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

County Executive Marc Elrich said during the ceremony the county’s “foresight” allowed for the center to be opened “almost immediately with trained staff, coordinated services and a strong local network already in place.”

“We are damage control,” Elrich said. “Every employee and federal contractor impacted by these cuts, your work has always mattered and your community stands with you.”

Elrich said last week that there were 77,550 federal workers living in the county at the beginning of 2025. Of those, more than 48,000 also worked at federal agencies in the county.

The new center is funded by a $700,000 line item in the county’s fiscal year 2026 budget, Elrich said. It had its soft opening Sept. 15, according to WorkSource Montgomery Executive Director Anthony Featherstone, and is now fully open to the public.

Featherstone said many of the services offered at the Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center are similar to those already available to all county residents.

However, “we don’t typically serve research scientists from [National Institutes of Health], individuals who’ve had 20-plus years of experience, are highly educated, highly compensated and are back in the job market unexpectedly,” Featherstone told Bethesda Today in an interview Thursday.

“While the service categories are very similar, conversations may look different,” he said.

Some county residents have already benefitted from the Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center in the short time it has been open.

Morgan Mitchell-Brintley said during the ceremony on Thursday that she contacted the center after she was laid off July 1 from her federal government job of 13 years.

Mitchell-Brintley said the assistance she received at the new center was “crucial in navigating this challenging career transition while raising my 15-year-old high school student.”

Mitchell-Brintley said she has since moved into a new role as a budget analyst supporting a fiscal audit of the agency where she previously worked.

She said she is also working on completing her college degree at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

“I feel more confident and equipped to tackle this next chapter,” she said.

Find more resources for displaced federal employees here.