‘Things are going too fast’: Community concerns grow over proposed timeline for MCPS programming changes  

As Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) moves forward with its boundary studies and program analysis, parents and elected officials are raising concerns about the feasibility of the proposed program changes and the speed with which they may be implemented.

“I feel like things are going too fast,” County Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) said Thursday during the council’s Education and Culture Committee. “I think that this is being rushed when I don’t even have a number of how much money we’re going to be spending on this … . I just can’t see how this is going to be up and running for my seventh grader.”

MCPS Chief of Staff Essie McGuire said Thursday that the questions were a result of an ongoing process that’s being “conducted as openly as possible.”

“We don’t have a pretty picture tied up in a bow to give today. We do not,” McGuire told the committee. “We are being very honest about that. We are also being honest about the work and what work we are doing, and the timelines that are in front of us to do that work.”

- Advertisement -

MCPS is several months into a more than year-long process to develop new attendance boundaries for high and middle schools and redesign school programs throughout the district.

On Monday and Tuesday, MCPS staff presented four new options under the latest boundary proposal for the new Charles W. Woodward High in Rockville, which is scheduled to fully open for the 2027-2028 school year.

At the same time, the district is conducting an analysis of its academic programming. The potential changes stem from an MCPS proposal introduced in May that calls for the creation of regions across the district with similar program options. The regional program model would replace existing countywide programs and the Downcounty and Northeast consortia.

Those programs range from regional and countywide magnet and lottery-based programs to those dealing with career and technical education, AP courses and dual enrollment in high school and Montgomery College, the county’s community college. MCPS offers a variety of application programs with some open to students countywide and others only open to students in specific high school clusters.

On Oct. 14, MCPS is expected to provide the county school board with an update on the program analysis with more details.

During Thursday’s council committee meeting, McGuire and other MCPS staff said the plan for the program analysis will be finalized in December, and Superintendent Thomas Taylor will present a recommendation to the school board in January concerning the analysis and boundary proposal. The school board is expected to vote on both proposals in March.

“There are aspects that will require Board of Education Approval,” McGuire told the committee Thursday. After being questioned further about which aspects she was referring to, McGuire said she wasn’t “trying to be obtuse” but there were “multiple actions” concerning boundaries and programmatic changes.

The program changes would begin to be implemented for ninth-grade students during the 2027-2028 school year and would be fully in place for all students for the 2030-2031 school year.

Lingering questions, concerns

Community stakeholders who spoke with Bethesda Today in August raised concerns whether the new model will be as successful as current programming. Questions linger about whether proposed programming changes are feasible within the set timeframe and if the district’s plan is being communicated effectively, according to the Thursday committee meeting and interviews with parents.

- Advertisement -

At the committee meeting, council members questioned:

The district’s community engagement concerning the analysis;

The lack of details about issues such as costs and transportation;

Whether MCPS would have enough staff to support the additional programs; and

If the changes could be completed within the timeframe the district has set for itself.

“I agree with the premise — I think all of us do — that we need to have great programs in every school,” Education and Culture Committee Chair Will Jawando (D-At Large) said during Thursday’s meeting. “It’s just the details of this are difficult.”

David Stein, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, the union that represents teachers, told Bethesda Today on Friday morning that the councilmembers’ questions were “spot on.”

“I think everybody agrees with the goal, which is that we should be increasing access to programs,” Stein said. “The question is whether you can do the level of change that they’re talking about in the short enough period of time, and part of that is, yes, finding staff for 30 different programs that is a pretty, pretty big challenge.”

Many of the councilmembers’ comments about the district’s timeline for implementation echoed concerns raised in a draft resolution by the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (MCCPTA) that asks MCPS to slow down the program analysis process.

The resolution argues that MCPS hasn’t provided enough information or conducted enough community engagement about the proposed reorganization of academic programs. It asks MCPS to delay taking action for at least one year. MCCPTA President Brigid Howe told Bethesda Today the resolution is now in the hands of local PTAs for feedback before the association votes on it at the end of October.

Rodney Peele, one of the MCCPTA cluster coordinators for the Richard Montgomery High School Cluster who worked on the resolution, told Bethesda Today that he doesn’t see how the program changes can be completed within the expected timeframe.

“Everybody sees that room for improvement in the programs. Everyone wants more access, more seats available, more equity,” Peele told Bethesda Today. “MCPS doesn’t have a good track record since I’ve been around, and so we’d like to see, you know, how really are we going to get there?”

McGuire said the district was working to approve the proposed changes to school boundaries and the program analysis simultaneously because they need to be implemented together.

“The reason that we are… taking it on, the way we are, is to lay a solid foundation all at once,” McGuire said. “Laying a foundation with a piece here and a piece there, and a piece there can lead to cracks and … the program model and the regional model and the boundaries and the new schools do need to come together.”

Additionally, Howe told Bethesda Today recently that she’s been raising concerns about communication problems regarding the analysis with MCPS for more than a year. Howe also raised concerns about the transparency of the process in June.

“It has not been made clear to parents or students what’s at stake,” Howe said. “And I think that’s doing a disservice to the community, especially considering that these decisions are supposed to be finalized in December.”

Fani-González sent a letter to the Education and Culture Committee on Oct. 2 relaying concerns from her constituents and noting that it’s been difficult to find clear information online about the program analysis.

“While MCPS has done a commendable job communicating around the boundary study process, some feel that the same level of transparency and engagement has not been extended to this academic restructuring effort,” Fani-González said in her letter.

During Thursday’s committee meeting, councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) told MCPS she would have far fewer questions and concerns if “we were hearing about kind of the endpoint of where we’re going, but without a timeline attached to it.”

When asked by Mink what would convince MCPS to change its timeline, McGuire said the district isn’t anticipating a “no go moment.”

“We are building and we will continue to build it and work our way through it,” McGuire said. “As has been said, we have a year at a time to roll up each piece of it. So I don’t know that we’re prepared to say, ‘Well, this wouldn’t work.’ ”