Longtime Elrich assistant Spielberg confirms run for open District 1 County Council seat 

Debbie Spielberg, a long-time associate of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, has confirmed her run for the County Council seat representing District 1 in the 2026 Democratic primary election.

The district – which includes Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac – is currently represented by Democrat Andrew Friedson.

Friedson is one of three members of the council running to replace Elrich, who is term-limited, as county executive. The others are Will Jawando and Evan Glass, both Democrats who represent the council at-large.

Bethesda Today reported in August that Spielberg had formed a campaign committee. She officially launched her campaign for the open District 1 seat on Oct. 4 with an event at a private residence in Potomac.

“I’ve come to understand that some of the most important work happens at the local level, and I’ve been doing this work in various positions for the last 15 years,” Spielberg said in prepared remarks at the event. “And now, I want to continue and expand that work more directly as a member of the County Council,” she said.

Spielberg has been connected to Elrich since his first term on the council, when she served as his legislative aide. Spielberg went on to serve as the chair of Elrich’s first campaign for county executive and has been his special assistant since 2018, according to her website.

Spielberg had yet to officially file candidacy with the Maryland State Board of Elections as of Friday. Her website lists two upcoming campaign events, including an appearance at the Potomac Day parade Saturday and a fundraiser on Oct. 28.

A number of local elected officials attended Spielberg’s event on Oct. 4. Among them were state Del. Marc Korman (D-Dist. 18), school board members Karla Silvestre (At-large) and Laura Stewart (Dist. 4) and Jawando, whom Elrich has endorsed in the county executive race.

Silvestre, who is running as a Democrat for a council at-large seat, held her own campaign kick-off event Oct. 5 at Regina’s Restaurant in Wheaton. Speakers at that event included councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), state Del. Lily Qi (D-Dist. 15) and school board member Brenda Wolff (Dist. 5).

ER doc files as Democratic candidate for council at-large

An emergency room physician and U.S. Air Force veteran is the latest person to file as a Democratic candidate for County Council at-large.

Three of the four at-large seats on the 11-member council are up for grabs in 2026, with Glass and Jawando both running for county executive and Albornoz saying he will not seek re-election. Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D) has said she will seek re-election to her at-large seat.

Prabu Selvam, a resident of the Gaithersburg area, filed Oct. 1 as a Democratic candidate for one of the at-large seats. On his campaign website, he describes himself as a “son of Montgomery County” who was born in Rockville and raised in Germantown.

Selvam currently works as an emergency medical officer for Americares, a nonprofit disaster relief organization. He also works part-time as an emergency room physician at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick.

In an interview Wednesday, Selvam told Bethesda Today that his background in medicine would be an asset to the council.

“In this environment where vaccinations and access to health care are under threat, having that lens of protecting our community’s health and public health is really important,” he said.

If elected to the council, Selvam also said he would focus on disparities in educational performance in the county.

“Our school system of course is renowned for how well it educates our students, but it’s not really felt by all of our students and all of our communities,” he said.

Friedson scores volunteer firefighter endorsement

The Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association is the latest organization to weigh in on the 2026 county executive race.

Andrew Friedson’s campaign announced in a press release Thursday that he has been endorsed by the group, which represents 19 independent fire and rescue departments across the county, according to its website.

Eric Bernard, executive director of the association, confirmed the endorsement of Friedson. Friedson previously won the endorsement of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1664 union, which represents the county’s career firefighters and paramedics.

“Andrew Friedson understands the unique role our volunteers play as essential community partners and guardians of public safety in Montgomery County,” Bernard said in Thursday’s press release.

“He has consistently demonstrated a deep respect for our volunteer service and has championed policies that ensure our stations have the resources, modern equipment, and support needed to serve their neighborhoods,” he said.

Jawando launches ‘Renters for Will’

Following a county executive candidate forum hosted by the Montgomery County Renters Alliance on Wednesday, Will Jawando launched an initiative asking renters across the county to endorse his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

The web page for the initiative, called “Renters for Will,” already features testimonials from Tonia Chestnut, president of Progressive Maryland’s Enclave Tenant Association, and Rockville City Councilmember Izola Shaw, a Democrat running for the County Council’s District 3 seat.

In the press release announcing the new initiative, Jawando described himself as “the renters’ champion” in the county executive race.

“I grew up as a renter right here in Silver Spring, moving from apartment to apartment as my mom worked to keep a roof over our heads,” Jawando said in the release. “As County Executive, I’ll keep fighting to make sure everyone in Montgomery County can afford to stay in their home.”