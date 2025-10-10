As seen on ‘Shark Tank’: Collars & Co. pops up in Rockville

The Bethesda clothing company known for its dress shirts and Shark Tank deal, is opening a pop-up shop for the holidays in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza at 1643 Rockville Pike. CEO and founder Justin Baer appeared on Good Morning Washington Thursday and, when asked what it was like appearing on Shark Tank, said, “It’s terrifying, actually.” [7News]

County assistant CAO says ICE activity expected to ‘heat up’

County Assistant Chief Administrator Earl Stoddard said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Baltimore is expected to receive “massive” federal government resources that will lead to more activity in Montgomery County. He also told My Community Media that the goal of ICE activity in Silver Spring and Takoma Park is “to be observed” and “cause fear and panic.” [Montgomery Community Media]

High school sports teams appear in Washington Post rankings

The Washington Post’s latest high school sports rankings included several teams in Montgomery County.

Girls’ soccer: No. 6. Good Counsel, No. 10. Montgomery Blair

Boys’ soccer: No. 1 Georgetown Prep, No. 5 Churchill, No. 7 Good Counsel

Girls’ volleyball: No. 1. Holy Cross, No. 6 Richard Montgomery, No. 10 Wootton [The Washington Post]

For scores, schedules and stories, visit Bethesda Today’s High School Sports Zone.

Today’s weather:

Clear with a high of 64 degrees

In case you missed it:

Girl, 11, on bicycle dies after collision with MCPS school bus in Rockville

BabyCat Brewery slated to open in October in downtown Bethesda

From Bethesda Magazine: Where do houses cost the most and sell the fastest?