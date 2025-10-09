New Woodward High boundary options keep current Whitman, Bethesda-Chevy Chase attendance zones 

The attendance zones for Walt Whitman and Bethesda-Chevy Chase high schools in Bethesda would remain the same while those for schools such as Walter Johnson High in Bethesda and Northwood High School in Silver Spring would shift under the latest boundary proposal for the new Charles W. Woodward High in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) boundary options released this week.

Four revised boundary options present more congruous attendance zones for the district’s high schools than some of the four options initially proposed in June. One of those options created small islands of attendance areas for some high schools in the existing zones of other schools in an effort to create more equitable student populations.

The new options, however, show that the number of students eligible for free and reduced meals (FARMS) – a measure of poverty – would increase at some Silver Spring high schools that already have higher populations of such students. All four boundary options would maintain the percentage of FARMS and Emergent Multilingual students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC) and Whitman, two schools in the wealthier part of the county.

The proposals are part of boundary studies that will determine the attendance area for Woodward at 11211 Old Georgetown Road, a new high school in Rockville, and the construction of Crown High at 9410 Fields Road in Gaithersburg – all scheduled to be completed for the 2027-2028 school year. Woodward, which is still under construction, is currently occupied by Northwood High School while its new building is being built.

MCPS presented the new options, revised after community feedback, on Monday and Tuesday during several online and in-person presentations.

The boundary study is required because of the expected completion of the three capital projects for the 2027-2028 school year, according to MCPS staff. The projects include the reopening of Woodward High, an expansion of Damascus High at 25921 Ridge Road, and the construction of Crown High.

The boundary studies are expected to determine the attendance areas for the two schools and alleviate space needs across the district, according to board documents. It also impacts 14 middle schools and determines which middle and high schools elementary school students would attend.

The school board must adopt new boundaries by March 2026 to be in time for the start of the 2027-2028 academic year.

Community members can explore the new options through maps and data that are available on the MCPS boundary option website. An interactive map allows users to input their addresses to see how they would be impacted by each option.

Monday and Tuesday’s MCPS presentations focused on the proposed attendance zone for Woodward, which will impact these high schools: Bethesda Chevy-Chase (B-CC), Walter Johnson and Walt Whitman in Bethesda; Montgomery Blair, John F. Kennedy and Wheaton in Silver Spring; Albert Einstein in Kensington and Northwood.

How the ‘refined’ high school options shift current attendance zones

Each of the district’s initial options released in June focused on meeting one of the county school board’s priorities for the boundary study: diversity of student populations, proximity of communities to schools, stability of school assignments over time and facility utilization, or student capacity, according to MCPS.

The creation of islands of attendance zones for different schools was designed to reduce an existing disparity among high school enrollments concerning Emergent Multilingual students and students who receive FARMS.

None of the new boundary options include similar islands. The new options do take into consideration the school board priorities, with MCPS staff providing data and information on how each of the options would impact aspects such as school capacity and student demographics during the Monday and Tuesday presentations.

In each of the new options, the attendance area for Woodward is centered around North Bethesda and Rockville, with some slight shifts between each option. All options call for some students from Rockville’s Tilden Middle School to attend Woodward.

Under option A:

The attendance area for Woodward would include some of Garrett Park and areas near Viers Mill Elementary School in Silver Spring;

Expand Kennedy’s attendance zone south past Glenmont and include parts of Kemp Mill. Northwood’s attendance zone would also include Forest Glen; and

Include some of Parkland Middle in Rockville as a feeder school for Woodward

Map of option A, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.

Under this option, the number of FARMS students would decrease at Walter Johnson and Northwood. FARMS numbers would increase at Einstein, Kennedy and Wheaton High and remain the same at B-CC, Whitman and Montgomery Blair High in Silver Spring. According to data MCPS published alongside the new boundary options, FARMS students make up nearly 38% of Einstein students living in the school’s current attendance area, with about 59% at Wheaton and about 50% at Kennedy. Walter Johnson has nearly 18% and Northwood is at nearly 44%.

The number of emergent multilingual students would decrease at Walter Johnson, Kennedy and Northwood and increase at Blair, Einstein and Wheaton. About 8% of students who reside in Walter Johnson’s current attendance zones are emergent multilingual students, 30% at Kennedy and about 21% at Northwood. About 23% of students residing in Blair’s current attendance zones are emergent multilingual learners, while Einstein sits at almost 19% and Wheaton has 30%.

B-CC, at 10.1% and Whitman, at 1.8%, emergent multilingual students would remain the same. Woodward would have a FARMS percentage of about 27% and roughly 15% of its students would be emergent multilingual learners.

Option A would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways:

Screenshot

Option B would:

Include less of Garrett Park when compared to option A in Woodward’s attendance area;

Shift Kennedy’s attendance zone into parts of Kemp Mill;

Include more of the Four Corners area in Blair’s attendance zone.



Map of option B, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.

Northwood’s attendance area would include some of Forest Glen, and areas between downtown Silver Spring and Takoma Park, which currently fall under Blair’s attendance zone.

The number of FARMS students would decrease at Blair, Kennedy, Walter Johnson and Northwood and increase at Einstein and Wheaton High. The number of emergent multilingual learners would decrease at Walter Johnson, Kennedy and Northwood high and increase at Blair, Einstein and Wheaton High. Woodward would have a FARMS percentage of roughly 28% and an emergent multilingual percentage of about 15%.

Option B would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways:

Screenshot

Under option C:

Some of Garrett Park, but not the area surrounding the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro station, would be included in Woodward’s attendance area;

The Northwood attendance zone would also extend past Forest Glen, which currently falls under the Einstein attendance zone, and end before reaching South Kensington and North Chevy Chase;

Kennedy would again extend to include Kemp Mill, while Einstein’s attendance zone would include part of the area surrounding Sligo Creek Park.

Map of option C, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.

The number of FARMS students would decrease at Walter Johnson, Kennedy and Northwood and increase at Einstein, Blair and Wheaton High. The number of emergent multilingual students would decrease at Walter Johnson, Kennedy and Northwood High and increase at Blair, Einstein and Wheaton High. Woodward would have a FARMS percentage of roughly 27% and an emergent multilingual percentage of about 15%.

Option C would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways:

Screenshot

Option D:

Would not include Garrett Park or the area surrounding Viers Mill Elementary in the Woodward attendance zone, which would be included in the Walter Johnson attendance zone;

Would include an area surrounding Wheaton Woods Elementary in Rockville; and

Would extend Wheaton High’s boundaries farther toward Glenmont, which currently falls under Kennedy’s boundaries.

Map of option D, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.

The number of FARMS students would decrease at Kennedy, Wheaton and Northwood and increase at Einstein, Blair and Walter Johnson. The number of emergent multilingual learners would decrease at Kennedy and Northwood High and increase at Walter Johnson, Blair, Einstein and Wheaton High. Woodward would have a FARMS percentage of roughly 32% and an emergent multilingual percentage of about 15%.

Option D would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways: