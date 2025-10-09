Pedestrian hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’ after Rockville collision

A woman suffered “serious injuries” and was transported to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by the driver of a landscaping truck while crossing a street in Rockville’s King Farm neighborhood, the Rockville City Police department said in a statement.

The woman, who was not identified, was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Redland and Elmcroft boulevards when she was struck, the Wednesday statement said. Rockville City police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the collision around 12:30 p.m.

The statement said the driver of the commercial vehicle “was determined to be at fault” in the collision, but did not identify the driver or say on which road the vehicle was traveling at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a landscaping truck with a trailer, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian, according to Lt. Dan Romeril, a public information officer for the police department.

- Advertisement -

The department’s traffic unit is investigating the incident, police said.

Following the collision, Redland Boulevard between Pleasant Drive and Route 355 was closed to all traffic while first responders were at the scene, Montgomery County police said in a post on social media. By 2:45 p.m., the roads have reopened, according to Rockville police.

The King Farm collision is the latest in several recent collisions involving pedestrians in the county, including two fatal collisions in late September.

Early Tuesday morning, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Columbia Pike in Silver Spring. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On the night of Sept. 21, 16-year-old James Evert Anderson of Kensington died after he was struck by an SUV in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West. Anderson was a student and varsity baseball player at Wheaton High School.

Ganga Prajapati, 52, of New Carrollton died Sept. 23 after she was struck in a hit-and-run-collision on Veirs Mill Road in downtown Wheaton. Montgomery County police later located the driver and vehicle allegedly involved in the collision.