Week 6 preview: 6 high school football games to watch

By the time the weekend is over, there will only be one undefeated team remaining among the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) high school contenders as Sherwood and Quince Orchard go head-to-head on Friday night. In Olney, Good Counsel hosts DeMatha in a rematch of last year’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship. Rankings are from The Washington Post’s top 20 regional rankings going into the games.

Here is a preview of those two games, along with a few others to look out for:

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

Sherwood at Quince Orchard

- Advertisement -

The No. 16 Sherwood Warriors (5-0) have been on an emphatic run, marking their best start since 2021. They have their biggest test of the season with a road trip to face the No. 6 Quince Orchard Cougars (5-0) on Friday night. Named the top public school in The Washington Post’s ranking on Monday, the Cougars have seemingly passed every test with ease so far this season. They boast the best defense in MCPS — giving up an average of 3.8 points per game — led by senior edge rusher Kacey Gilliam, and have a strong attack on offense anchored by senior quarterback William Drakeford Jr.

This game could be decided by which defense surrenders first, as the Warriors are just as dominant as their foes, giving up the same average of 3.8 points per game. The two sides also force a hefty amount of turnovers (around two per game), so it will also likely come down to who wins the turnover battle. Warriors junior quarterback Matthew Larsen will be put to the test.

While both teams are undefeated, the Cougars have had the more challenging matchups, including against Paint Branch (4-1), Virginia power Stone Bridge (4-1), and, most recently, Churchill (4-1).

DeMatha at Good Counsel

It is a rematch of last year’s WCAC championship — a game that saw the DeMatha Stags claim their first WCAC title since 2016 — on Friday night in Olney as the No. 4 Good Counsel Falcons (4-2) host the No. 1 Stags (5-0). But this is a DeMatha team that averages 40.6 points per game and allows an average of less than 10 to be scored against them. Before last week’s 27-21 win at St. Mary’s Ryken High, Good Counsel had lost two in a row, including a 43-7 defeat to the then un-ranked (now No. 2) The St. James Performance Academy. After a strong 3-0 start, the Falcons have gone 1-2, scoring an average of 11.3 points per game. It is a rivalry, so the intensity will bring out the best in these teams. But it will be tough to stop senior wide receiver Lavar Keys and this Stags offense.

The game has also earned the pick as the Washington Commanders’ Youth Football Friday Night Feature, which comes with a rally towel giveaway to the first 500 fans and pregame festivities starting at 5:30 p.m.

Churchill at Gaithersburg

After suffering their first loss of 2025 to the Cougars, the Churchill Bulldogs (4-1) will look to get back on track Thursday as they travel to face the Gaithersburg Trojans (2-3). Bulldogs senior running back Noah Zhang has been the leader for the Bulldogs with 576 total yards. Bulldogs senior wide receiver Bryan Ngouzo has been junior quarterback Hunter Humphries’ favorite target, with 21 receptions for 246 yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans are coming off a 37-7 loss to the Northwest Jaguars and will look to get to .500 with a win.

Paint Branch at Springbrook

- Advertisement -

The Paint Branch Panthers (4-1) are on a roll as they have now won four consecutive games after their season-opening loss to the Cougars. Panthers junior running back Alijah Bah has averaged 219.2 total yards per game and leads an offense that has scored 40 points per game during the streak. On the defensive side, Panthers senior linebacker Kaden Chapman leads the team in sacks (2) and tackles for loss (5). This Friday, the Panthers are on the road at the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-5). The Panthers could be looking at a blowout against the Devils defense that has given up an average of more than 50 points per game.

Magruder at Blake

After a two-game road trip, the Blake Bengals (4-1) are back on home soil, where they’ll host the Magruder Colonels (1-4). What can Bengals senior running back Junior Rodriguez do for an encore after rushing for a school record 315 yards last week? The Colonels are coming off a close 14-13 defeat at the hands of the Wootton Patriots, and will be trying to slow down a strong run game and fend off one of the top defenses in the county.

Walter Johnson at B-CC

Both the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-3) and Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (2-3) are coming off losses. It will be a battle of getting back to .500 in Bethesda on Friday night. Barons senior running back Gabe Eisler has been the team’s focal point on offense, leading the Barons with 596 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Barons senior wide receiver Nathan David leads the team in receiving touchdowns with 44. For the Wildcats, senior quarterback Jake Forburger leads his team in rushing yards with 295 and averages 161.4 total yards per game.